Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Know about Agnipath Scheme, PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, and Training details for Agniveers in Indian Army.

Indian Army Agnipath PayScale: Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which is expected to begin from July 2022 onwards.

In this article, we have shared the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, and Training Details.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration July 2022 Onwards Written Examination To be notified Training 30th December 2022 onwards

Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Agniveer Enrolment. Service, Discharge

Enrolment

(i) Candidates will be enrolled under the Army Act, 1950 for a service duration of four (04) years including the training period.

(ii) Agniveers so enrolled will be subject to Army Act, 1950 and will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea, or air.

(iii) Based on organizational requirements and policies promulgated, Agniveers who are completing their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of IA. These applications will be considered in a centralized manner by the Army based on objective criteria including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the IA, post completion of their four year engagement period.

(iv) Agniveers so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned

Officer/ Other Ranks in IA) currently in vogue (as amended from time to time). Agniveers will not have any right to be selected. Selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the IA.

(v) With the introduction of this Scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the regular cadre of IA, except technical cadres of the Medical Branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer.

Service

(i) Service of Agniveers will commence from the date of enrolment.

(ii) Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the IA, different from any other existing ranks.

(iii) Leave, Uniform, Pay & Allowances during the service period of four years will be governed by orders and instructions in respect of such individuals issued by the Government of India (GoI) from time to time.

(iv) Agniveers will be liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, as decided from time to time.

(v) Personnel enrolled through Agniveer Scheme, will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/ written/ field tests as governed by orders issued. The performance so demonstrated would be considered for subsequent offer for enrolment in the Regular Cadre.

(vi) Agniveers can be posted to any regiment/unit and can be further transferred in organisational interest.

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process, How to Apply

Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Agniveer PayScale, Allowances, Benefits

PayScale

(i) The pay & emoluments of Agniveers will be as given below:

Timeline Pay Year 1 Rs 30,000/- plus applicable allowances Year 2 Rs 33,000/- plus applicable allowances Year 3 Rs 36,500/- plus applicable allowances Year 4 Rs 40,000/- plus applicable allowances

NOTE: From the above package, 30% will be compulsorily deposited every month in a corpus which will be matched by the GoI. Balance amount less the corpus contribution will be the in-hand component.

Seva Nidhi Package

On discharge at four years, the corpus of ₹5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GoI, an amount of ₹10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers. In case of Agniveers who are subsequently selected for enrolment in the IA as regular cadre, the Seva Nidhi package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon.

In the case of Agniveers exiting service before the end of their engagement period on their own request, the individual’s Seva Nidhi package, accumulated as on date, will be paid with the applicable rate of interest. In such cases, no Govt contribution to Seva Nidhi Package will be entitled. The Seva Nidhi will be exempt from Income Tax.

Payment Modality – Seva Nidhi Package

Two options to receive Seva Nidhi package will be provided to each Agniveer, with an aim to provide financial loans for self-employment/ entrepreneurship through a bank guarantee as also to meet immediate/ incidental expenses, on exit. Firm details will be promulgated separately.

Allowances

The Agniveer pay is a composite package and will not be eligible for any Dearness Allowance and Military Service Pay. He will get applicable Risk & Hardship, Ration, Dress and Travel allowances as decided by the Government of India from time to time.

Agniveers will be exempted from making any contribution in Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund or any other Provident Fund.

There shall be no entitlement towards gratuity or pensionary benefits for Agniveers enrolled through this Scheme.

Life Insurance Cover

Agniveers will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of ₹48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period and they will not be eligible for Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) schemes/ benefits.

Termination/ Release from Service

(a) The maximum period of service for Agniveers will be as enumerated at Para 2 above. However, the services of Agniveers under this scheme may be terminated at any time in accordance with the Army Act 1950.

(b) Release at own request prior to completion of terms of engagement of Agniveers is not permitted. However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by competent authority.

Compensation for Death

Agniveers will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations for Army (as amended from time to time). They would be suitably compensated for death. The death for the purpose of provision of financial benefits to Agniveers will be categorised as follows:

(a) Category X: Death due to natural causes neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.

(b) Category Y: Death due to causes which are accepted as attributable to or aggravated by military service or due to accidents/ mishaps in the performance of duties including training.

(c) Category Z: Death due to acts of violence/ attack by terrorists, anti-social elements, enemy, during border skirmishes/ war/ peacekeeping operations/ aid to civil power etc, and during operational preparation and training for war including battle inoculation training/ exercises; and accidental deaths due to natural calamities/ operations specially notified by Government of India etc.

Compensation for Disability

In case an individual is placed in a Permanent Low Medical Category (LMC), the authorities will assess the percentage of disability/ attributability. In case of disability (attributed/ aggravated due to service conditions), one time ex-gratia as mentioned below will be granted. Computation of extent of disability will be as under:

Percentage of disability as finally accepted Percentage to be reckoned for computing disability compensation Between 20% and 49% 50% Between 50% and 75% 75% Between 76% and 100% 100%

Entitlement on Death/ Disability

Category Entitlements of Agniveers Death in Service on Bonafide Duty (Cat Y/Z) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. One time ex gratia ₹44 Lakhs. Full pay for unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of death) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Death in Service not on duty (Cat X) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Disability* (attributed/ aggravated due to service conditions) One time ex gratia ₹44/25/15 Lakhs based on % of disability. Full pay for unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of disability) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Benefits for Personnel Exiting at Four Years of Service

After completing four years of service (as applicable), the following benefits will be offered to the exiting individuals:

(a) Seva Nidhi Package. On discharge at four years, the corpus of ₹5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GoI, an amount of ₹10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers.

(b) ‘Agniveer’ Skill Certificate. At the end of the engagement period, a detailed skill set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by the personnel during their engagement period.

(c) Class 12th Certificate. Agniveers who have been enrolled after qualifying Class 10th, a certificate for 12th(equivalent) will be given on completion of their four years engagement period, based on skills attained. Detailed instructions shall be issued separately.

Also Read: Agnipath Scheme to recruit 46,000 Agniveers in Armed Forces