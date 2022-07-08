Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Rally 2022 Registration Begins: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Registration and Rally Dates announced for the recruitment of Agniveers. Check Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Dates for different ARO/IRO/HO across India. Online registration is mandatory.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Indian Army has released the notification for the Army Recruitment Rally for eligible unmarried male candidates for recruitment as AGNIVEERS under AGNIPATH scheme 2022. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which will begin from 5th July to 3rd August 2022 onwards. Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Rally 2022 Region-wise Details

Below, candidates applying for Indian Army Agnipath 2022 can check the recruitment rally dates and notification pdf for their respective ARO/IRO/RO.

Indian Army Agnipath Application Process 2022: How to Apply

(a) All candidates to log in to joinindianarmy.nic.in, check their eligibility status and create their profile. Online Registration (submission of application) will commence from July 2022 onwards.

(b) Candidate can apply in only one category. If anyone is found registered for multiple trade/category, he will be disqualified and will not be considered for any trade/category.

(c) Personnel e-mail ID and Mobile Number is MUST. All important messages will be sent to this e-mail ID/Mobile Number like short listed/call letter/joining instruction/result etc. Sharing of e-mail ID and Mobile Number is not permitted. Remember the User Name and Password for future use. (ARO will not be responsible for not getting required information if e-mail / Mobile Number of candidates given is wrong/ changed).

(d) Fill in the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name and DOB must be entered exactly as per Matriculation/10th Class Board Certificate.

NOTE: Recruitment into the army is a free service. Candidates are advised not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerised and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to be beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage.

