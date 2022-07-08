Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Rally 2022 Registration Begins: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Registration and Rally Dates announced for the recruitment of Agniveers. Check Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Dates for different ARO/IRO/HO across India. Online registration is mandatory.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Indian Army has released the notification for the Army Recruitment Rally for eligible unmarried male candidates for recruitment as AGNIVEERS under AGNIPATH scheme 2022. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which will begin from 5th July to 3rd August 2022 onwards. Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events

Important Dates

Online Registration for Rallies Start Date

5th July to 3rd August 2022

Recruitment Rally Date

August & September 2022

Combined Entrance Exam Date

1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022

2nd Batch – January 2023

Reporting to Training Centre Date

1st Batch – December 2022

2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Rally 2022 Region-wise Details

Below, candidates applying for Indian Army Agnipath 2022 can check the recruitment rally dates and notification pdf for their respective ARO/IRO/RO.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally ARO/RO

Recruitment Rally Dates

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Siliguri (Sikkim)

1st September to 5th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Amritsar

1st September to 14th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Barrackpore

18th September to 26th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Mandi

28th September to 9th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Sambalpur

9th September to 14th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Pithoragarh

5th September to 12th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Srinagar

17th September to 30th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Srinagar (UT of Ladakh)

17th September to 30th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Palampur

11th September to 24th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Agra

20th September to 10th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Alwar

10th September to 24th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Coimbatore

20th September to 1st October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Guntur

15th September to 26th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Jorhat

7th September to 23rd September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Mangalore

1st September to 20th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Meerut

20th September to 10th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Madhya Pradesh

1st September to 10th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Mumbai

20th September to 10th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Nagpur

17th September to 7th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Ranchi

5th September to 22nd September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Rangapahar

7th September to 23rd September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

IRO Delhi

7th September to 27th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Patiala

17th September to 30th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

RO (HQ) Jabalpur

15th September to 25th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

RO (HQ) Shillong

27th September to 10th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

RO (HQ) Jaipur

27th September to 10th October 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Almora

20th September to 31st August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Bareilly

19th August to 15th August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Lansdowne

19th August to 31st August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Aurangabad

13th August to 8th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

RO (HQ) Pune

23rd August to 11th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

RO (HQ) Bangalore

10th August to 22nd August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Hamirpur

29th August to 8th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Hisar

12th August to 29th August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Jhunjhunu

13th August to 6th September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Ludhiana

10th August to 20th August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Trichy

21st August to 1st September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Trichy Karaikal (UT of Puducherry)

21st August to 1st September 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Vizag

14th August to 31st August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

ARO Vizag Yanam (UT of Puducherry)

14th August to 31st August 2022

Rally Notification PDF

Indian Army Agnipath Application Process 2022: How to Apply

(a) All candidates to log in to joinindianarmy.nic.in, check their eligibility status and create their profile. Online Registration (submission of application) will commence from July 2022 onwards.

(b) Candidate can apply in only one category. If anyone is found registered for multiple trade/category, he will be disqualified and will not be considered for any trade/category.

(c) Personnel e-mail ID and Mobile Number is MUST. All important messages will be sent to this e-mail ID/Mobile Number like short listed/call letter/joining instruction/result etc. Sharing of e-mail ID and Mobile Number is not permitted. Remember the User Name and Password for future use. (ARO will not be responsible for not getting required information if e-mail / Mobile Number of candidates given is wrong/ changed).

(d) Fill in the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name and DOB must be entered exactly as per Matriculation/10th Class Board Certificate.

NOTE: Recruitment into the army is a free service. Candidates are advised not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerised and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to be beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Apply Online 2022

