Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Rally 2022 Registration Begins: Check Region-wise Rally Details

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Indian Army has released the notification for the Army Recruitment Rally for eligible unmarried male candidates for recruitment as AGNIVEERS under AGNIPATH scheme 2022. Online registration is mandatory for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 which will begin from 5th July to 3rd August 2022 onwards. Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.
In this article, we have shared Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Selection Process, and How to Apply.
What is Agnipath Scheme?
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration for Rallies Start Date
|
5th July to 3rd August 2022
|
Recruitment Rally Date
|
August & September 2022
|
Combined Entrance Exam Date
|
1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022
2nd Batch – January 2023
|
Reporting to Training Centre Date
|
1st Batch – December 2022
2nd Batch – February 2023
Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Rally 2022 Region-wise Details
Below, candidates applying for Indian Army Agnipath 2022 can check the recruitment rally dates and notification pdf for their respective ARO/IRO/RO.
|
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally ARO/RO
|
Recruitment Rally Dates
|
Rally Notification PDF
|
ARO Siliguri (Sikkim)
|
1st September to 5th September 2022
|
ARO Amritsar
|
1st September to 14th September 2022
|
ARO Barrackpore
|
18th September to 26th September 2022
|
ARO Mandi
|
28th September to 9th October 2022
|
ARO Sambalpur
|
9th September to 14th September 2022
|
ARO Pithoragarh
|
5th September to 12th September 2022
|
ARO Srinagar
|
17th September to 30th September 2022
|
ARO Srinagar (UT of Ladakh)
|
17th September to 30th September 2022
|
ARO Palampur
|
11th September to 24th September 2022
|
ARO Agra
|
20th September to 10th October 2022
|
ARO Alwar
|
10th September to 24th September 2022
|
ARO Coimbatore
|
20th September to 1st October 2022
|
ARO Guntur
|
15th September to 26th September 2022
|
ARO Jorhat
|
7th September to 23rd September 2022
|
ARO Mangalore
|
1st September to 20th September 2022
|
ARO Meerut
|
20th September to 10th October 2022
|
ARO Madhya Pradesh
|
1st September to 10th September 2022
|
ARO Mumbai
|
20th September to 10th October 2022
|
ARO Nagpur
|
17th September to 7th October 2022
|
ARO Ranchi
|
5th September to 22nd September 2022
|
ARO Rangapahar
|
7th September to 23rd September 2022
|
IRO Delhi
|
7th September to 27th September 2022
|
ARO Patiala
|
17th September to 30th September 2022
|
RO (HQ) Jabalpur
|
15th September to 25th September 2022
|
RO (HQ) Shillong
|
27th September to 10th October 2022
|
RO (HQ) Jaipur
|
27th September to 10th October 2022
|
ARO Almora
|
20th September to 31st August 2022
|
ARO Bareilly
|
19th August to 15th August 2022
|
ARO Lansdowne
|
19th August to 31st August 2022
|
ARO Aurangabad
|
13th August to 8th September 2022
|
RO (HQ) Pune
|
23rd August to 11th September 2022
|
RO (HQ) Bangalore
|
10th August to 22nd August 2022
|
ARO Hamirpur
|
29th August to 8th September 2022
|
ARO Hisar
|
12th August to 29th August 2022
|
ARO Jhunjhunu
|
13th August to 6th September 2022
|
ARO Ludhiana
|
10th August to 20th August 2022
|
ARO Trichy
|
21st August to 1st September 2022
|
ARO Trichy Karaikal (UT of Puducherry)
|
21st August to 1st September 2022
|
ARO Vizag
|
14th August to 31st August 2022
|
ARO Vizag Yanam (UT of Puducherry)
|
14th August to 31st August 2022
Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details
Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process
Indian Army Agnipath Application Process 2022: How to Apply
(a) All candidates to log in to joinindianarmy.nic.in, check their eligibility status and create their profile. Online Registration (submission of application) will commence from July 2022 onwards.
(b) Candidate can apply in only one category. If anyone is found registered for multiple trade/category, he will be disqualified and will not be considered for any trade/category.
(c) Personnel e-mail ID and Mobile Number is MUST. All important messages will be sent to this e-mail ID/Mobile Number like short listed/call letter/joining instruction/result etc. Sharing of e-mail ID and Mobile Number is not permitted. Remember the User Name and Password for future use. (ARO will not be responsible for not getting required information if e-mail / Mobile Number of candidates given is wrong/ changed).
(d) Fill in the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name and DOB must be entered exactly as per Matriculation/10th Class Board Certificate.
NOTE: Recruitment into the army is a free service. Candidates are advised not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerised and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to be beware of touts as they cannot help them at any stage.