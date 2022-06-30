Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Mensuration ; Area and Volume : Area of four walls of a room, area of a circle, sector and segment of a circle; surface area and volume of cube, cuboids cone, cylinder, sphere; Trigonometry : Trigonometric ratios of an angle A of a right angle triangle, Simple applications of trigonometric ratios for solving problems of different types, Simple identities based upon the above; Heights and Distances : Solution of simple problems of height and distance using trigonometrically tables and logarithmic tables; Geometry ; Lines and Angles : Different characteristics of lines and angles, parallel and perpendicular lines, inserting lines, some of angles and triangles, interior and exterior angles. Triangles-properties, equality, congruency and similarity with respect to sides and angles. Parallelogram-types and properties. Circles – Properties, arc, chords, tangents, secants and angles subtended by arcs; Parallelogram: Types and properties; Circles : Arcs, chords, tangents, secants and angles subtended by arcs; Statistics: Histograms with given intervals, classification of data, frequency, frequency polygons, ogives. Mean, median and mode of grouped and ungrouped data, problems related to statistical techniques; Probability : Basic problems related to probability; Computing : Introduction to computers: role and use of computers in modern society, Hardware and software aspects of computers, Knowledge of applications and languages, Flow chart and solutions of problems through problem algorithm.

Physics