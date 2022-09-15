Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General English

Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam to be held on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch). Check Preparation Tips & Tricks for Logical Reasoning for Agniveer GD & Tradesman posts.

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy General English: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch) for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. After the successful completion of the Indian Army Agniveer Rally by September 2022. Successful candidates in the Rally will be called to appear for the Combined Entrance Exam.

In this article, we have shared the Preparation Strategies for General English for Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted General Science 20 40 Maths 10 20 Logical Reasoning 05 10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 10 20 Maths 15 30 Physics 15 30 Chemistry 10 20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 05 20 General Science 05 20 Maths 10 40 Computer Science 05 20 Part-II General English 25 100 Total 50 200

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted Logical Reasoning 05 10 General Science 15 30 Maths 15 30

Indian Army Agnipath General English Preparation Strategy 2022

Candidates appearing for the Indian Army Agnipath Written Exam will be asked questions from the General English section that will include 25 Questions for 100 marks for the post of Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms).

General English section in the Indian Army Agnipath exam will include questions that will assess the skills of the candidates in English Grammar, Vocabulary, and Comprehension. It is one of the sections that carries the maximum marks. With good command over English Grammar and Vocabulary, one can score high. One can expect questions from Reading Comprehension, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases, Parts of Speech, Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks), Spotting Error, Types of Sentences, etc.

Check out Tips to Prepare General English for Indian Army Agniveer Exam

Candidates should focus on Comprehension; Parts of Speech: Article, Noun and Pronoun, Adjective, Preposition, Conjunction and Modals; Verbs; Tenses: Present/Past Forms, Simple/Continuous Form, Perfect Forms, Future Time Reference; Sentence Structure – Types of Sentences: Affirmative/Interrogative Sentences, Use of Phrases, Direct/Indirect Speech, Active/Passive Voice; Other Areas: Idioms and Phrases, Synonyms and Antonyms, One-word substitution.

Reading Comprehension: Regular practice is crucial to developing your speed while deciphering and understanding the tones of RCs. Read the passage carefully and examine the theme to spot keywords & answers easily. Aim to attempt 4 to 5 RCs every day, build the habit of noting important points, and solve data-driven questions. Most importantly, RCs are to be solved calmly so that you do not have to keep revisiting the passage repeatedly.

Spotting Errors: A strong understanding of grammar and vocabulary is a MUST for spotting grammatically incorrect sentences. Brush up on basic grammar rules, tenses, verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, prepositions, conjunction, articles, singular & plural rules, and vocabulary to spot errors in the sentence. Regular reading practice will also aid in solving Error Detection questions.

Sentence Rearrangement: These questions include rearranging jumbled lines to form a sensible sentence. Strong vocabulary and grammar aid in finding the logical sequence of the lines. Look at the connectors to spot the flow. Look at the articles, adverbs, definers, connectors, pronouns, etc to take cues while arranging the lines of the sentences.

Idioms & Phrases: One should have the knowledge and aim at expanding their knowledge bank of the most common Idioms & Phrases in English. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time.

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks): A good command over English Grammar, Vocabulary, Nouns, pronouns, tenses, prepositions, conjunctions, adjectives, subject-verb, agreement rule, etc, Idioms & Phrases, and Clauses are the key to solving Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks) questions in English. The questions usually have a clue hence it is advised to re-read the sentences twice or thrice carefully.

Synonyms & Antonyms: Candidates must be well versed in that synonyms are words or phrases that carry the identical meaning as the word in question while antonyms are words or phrases that are the opposites of the word in question. Scoring high in Synonyms & Antonyms questions requires a good hold of vocabulary. Learn at least 10 -20 new words every day.

Recommended Books to Prepare General English for Indian Army Agniveer Exam

High School English Grammar & Composition Edition Wren and Martin Objective General English SP Bakshi Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis

Wish you the best!

