Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Agniveer GD & Tradesman

Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam to be held on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch). Check Preparation Tips & Tricks for GK, General Science, Maths, and Logical Reasoning for Agniveer GD & Tradesman posts.

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy 2022: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch) for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. After the successful completion of Indian Army Agniveer Rally by September 2022. Successful candidates in the Rally will be called to appear for the Combined Entrance Exam.

In this article, we have shared the Preparation Strategies for Agniveer GD & Tradesman for Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted General Science 20 40 Maths 10 20 Logical Reasoning 05 10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted Logical Reasoning 05 10 General Science 15 30 Maths 15 30

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy 2022 for Agniveer GD & Tradesman

How to prepare General Knowledge for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Candidates must focus on monthly current affairs, GK updates, important days, government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, India’s gross domestic products (GDP), countries & currencies, summits & conferences, states & capitals, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, obituaries, sports events, brand ambassadors, international organization, etc. Take up any of these best books for General Awareness for IAF Agnipath Written Exam such as Pratiyogita Darpan (magazines), Manorama Yearbook by Philip Mathew, General Awareness by Manohar Panday, Banking Awareness by Arihant Experts, and The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times newspapers.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Civics, General Science, and Basic Computer Operations. Keep yourself updated with the past 4-6 months of current affairs.

How to prepare General Science for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Question of General Science will include topic related to Physics, Chemistry and Biology. based on fundamentals and day to day activities( i.e, difference between the living and non- living, basis of life - cells, protoplasm and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention etc).

How to prepare Maths for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

(i) Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers

(ii) Fundamental Arithmetical Operations: HCF, LCM, Decimal fraction, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Time and distance, Time and work.

(iii) Algebra: Basic algebraic problems

(iv) Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts. (v) Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle etc

(vi) Trigonometry: Trigonometry, trigonometric ratios, complementary angles, height and distances etc.

How to prepare Logical Reasoning for Indian Army Agnipath Exam?

Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving number puzzles, blood relation, distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), non-verbal reasoning, coding-decoding, basics of volume & surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid and sphere, area of triangle, square, and rectangle, etc. Solve as many previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes as possible to boost your performance. Take up any of these best books to prepare Reasoning for IAF Agnipath Written Exam such as Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal, Analytical Reasoning by M.K Pandey.

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning syllabus. While solving questions related to Distance & Direction: Candidates should consider all eight directions and assume they are facing North to reduce limitations when solving. For rotation-based questions, one should assume the subject is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise relative to the direction in which they are facing; Coding-Decoding: One should analyze the alphabets & numbers carefully to recognize if there is any pattern or rule for the elements mentioned in the questions. Always assess if the coding is in ascending or descending order; Blood Relation: Candidates are advised to break the statements in the Blood Relation questions into subparts using a family tree diagram. Start with the last person mentioned in the question. This will reduce the confusion. Never assume the gender if it is not mentioned in the question.

