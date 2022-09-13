Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Knowledge

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy General Knowledge: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch) for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. After the successful completion of Indian Army Agniveer Rally by September 2022. Successful candidates in the Rally will be called to appear for the Combined Entrance Exam.
In this article, we have shared the Preparation Strategies for General Knowledge for Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2022.
What is Agnipath Scheme?
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration for Rallies Start Date
|
5th July to 3rd August 2022
|
Recruitment Rally Date
|
August & September 2022
|
Combined Entrance Exam Date
|
1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022
2nd Batch – January 2023
|
Reporting to Training Centre Date
|
1st Batch – December 2022
2nd Batch – February 2023
Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022
Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Remarks
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted
|
General Science
|
20
|
40
|
Maths
|
10
|
20
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
10
|
20
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
|
Physics
|
15
|
30
|
Chemistry
|
10
|
20
Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)
|
Part-I
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
05
|
20
|
General Science
|
05
|
20
|
Maths
|
10
|
40
|
Computer Science
|
05
|
20
|
Part-II
|
General English
|
25
|
100
|
Total
|
50
|
200
Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Remarks
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
30
|
NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
10
|
General Science
|
15
|
30
|
Maths
|
15
|
30
Indian Army Agnipath General Knowledge Preparation Strategy 2022
Candidates appearing for the Indian Army Agnipath Written Exam will be asked questions from the General Knowledge section that will 15 Multiple Choice Questions (30 marks) for the post of Agniveer (General Duty) and (Tradesman) while 10 Multiple Choice Questions (20 marks) for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) and 5 Multiple Choice Questions (20 marks) for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms).
General Knowledge section in the Indian Army Agnipath Exam will include questions relating to Static GK, Indian and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, and who’s who. In addition, questions will also include Abbreviations, Sports, Awards and Prizes, Terminology, Indian Armed Forces, Continents and Subcontinents, Inventions and Discoveries, the Constitution of India, International Organizations, Books and Authors, Knowledge of Current Important Indian and World level Events, Prominent Personalities, etc.
To Score High in Static GK, candidates must read all important Articles and Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, Important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sites, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Longest Rivers, Highest Mountains, Sports Winners (Indian), etc.
To Score High in Current Affairs, candidates must develop the habit of reading Newspapers (online or print), keep abreast with news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science and technology, sports, indexes and ranking reports, budget allocations, Defense developments, important appointments, etc.
Check out Top 5 Tips to Prepare General Knowledge for Indian Army Agniveer Exam
1. Analyze syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, previous years’ exam analysis
Go through the entire syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern for the post you have applied for, look into cut-offs of previous years, analyze exam analysis to understand the topics asked the most. Make a systematic schedule or 1-month study plan to ace your preparation. One can score high in General Knowledge section if they keep themselves abreast with the latest happenings and static GK.
2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare Strategy to Solve Questions
General Knowledge is one of the most scoring sections in Indian Army Agniveer Exam. Gauge your weak and strong topics so you can attempt your paper in a manner that you do not get stuck on some topics. It is wise to solve questions from topics that are your strong areas. Keep questions that you are unsure about or which are time consuming towards the end.
3. Recommended Books for General Knowledge in Indian Army Agniveer Exam
|
Books
|
Author
|
Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Manorama Yearbook
|
Philip Mathew
|
General Awareness
|
Manohar Panday
|
Newspapers
|
The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times
4. Must Read Important General Knowledge Topics
Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics. Usually, the questions range from events that have happened in the past 6 months. Static GK can however include questions from any time period. Check out some important topics that one should cover in the General Knowledge section.
|
Current Affairs
|
Static GK
|
|
5. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty
Candidates should ensure that they attempt questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.
Wish you the best!