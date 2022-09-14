Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Logical Reasoning

Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam to be held on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch). Check Preparation Tips & Tricks for Logical Reasoning for Agniveer GD & Tradesman posts.

Indian Army Agnipath Preparation Strategy Logical Reasoning: Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch) for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. After the successful completion of Indian Army Agniveer Rally by September 2022. Successful candidates in the Rally will be called to appear for the Combined Entrance Exam.

In this article, we have shared the Preparation Strategies for Logical Reasoning for Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted General Science 20 40 Maths 10 20 Logical Reasoning 05 10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 10 20 Maths 15 30 Physics 15 30 Chemistry 10 20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 05 20 General Science 05 20 Maths 10 40 Computer Science 05 20 Part-II General English 25 100 Total 50 200

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted Logical Reasoning 05 10 General Science 15 30 Maths 15 30

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Agniveer GD & Tradesman

Also Read: Indian Army Agnipath 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Knowledge

Indian Army Agnipath Logical Reasoning Preparation Strategy 2022

Candidates appearing for the Indian Army Agnipath Written Exam will be asked questions from the Logical Reasoning section that will include 5 Multiple Choice Questions (10 Marks) for the post of Agniveer (General Duty) and (Tradesmen).

Logical Reasoning section in the Indian Army Agnipath exam will include questions that will assess the logical ability of the candidates of age group ranging between 16 to 20 years. This section will test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills and understand tricks to enhance their time management. With regular practice and in-depth understanding of concepts such as Puzzle/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Number Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Logical Reasoning section of the Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Written Exam.

Check out Top 5 Tips to Prepare Logical Reasoning for Indian Army Agniveer Exam

1. Analyze syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, previous years’ exam analysis

Go through the entire syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern for the post you have applied for, look into cut-offs of previous years, and analyze exam analysis to understand the topics asked the most. Make a systematic schedule or 1-month study plan to ace your preparation. One can score high in the Logical Reasoning section if one follows further tips in this article.

2. Assess your strengths and weaknesses, Prepare strategy to solve questions in the paper

Logical Reasoning is one of the most scoring sections in the Indian Army Agniveer Exam. Make note of your strong and weak areas so you can attempt your paper in a manner that you do not get stuck in topics that are time-consuming or not your strong suit. Always begin your paper with topics from your strong areas. Keep questions that you are unsure about or which are time-consuming towards the end.

3. Recommended Books for Logical Reasoning in Indian Army Agniveer Exam

Books Author A New Approach to Reasoning BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agrawal

4. Must Read Important Logical Reasoning Topics

Important Logical Reasoning Topics Expected Number of Questions in Indian Army Agnipath Exam Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Coding-Decoding 5 - 7 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

5. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Logical Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Indian Army Agnipath Exam. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

6. Practice Logical Reasoning quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Practice is the key to scoring high in Logical Reasoning. Pick up reasoning quizzes, mock test papers, and previous years’ papers and solve them with a timer to help you adapt to the exam settings. Some of the topics that one should definitely keep in their practice tests include Puzzle/Seating Arrangement, Alpha-Numeric Puzzles, Statement-Arguments, Logical Venn Diagrams, Statement-Conclusions, Clocks & Calendars, Data Sufficiency, Analogy, Direction Sense Test, Coding-Decoding, Arithmetical Reasoning, Number, Ranking & Time Sequence, etc.

7. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know to avoid penalty

For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022 Download Link