Indian Army Agnipath Selection Process 2022: What Next After Agniveer Recruitment Rally?

Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process 2022: Indian Army successfully conducted the Army Recruitment Rally for eligible unmarried male candidates for recruitment as AGNIVEERS under AGNIPATH Scheme 2022 where in Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16 October & 13 November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Selection Process 2022

Eligible candidates applying for Indian Army Agnipath 2022 were called for the recruitment rally dates as their respective ARO/IRO/RO. At the Recruitment Rally Site, candidates will be tested as stated below:

(i) Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site)

Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site) Remarks 1.6 Km Run Beam (Pull Ups) 9 Feet Ditch Zig- Zag Balan ce Group Time Marks Pull Ups Marks Need to Qualify Need to Qualify Group – I Up till 5 Min 30 Secs 60 10 40 Group– II 5 Min 31 Sec to 5 Min 45 Secs 48 9 33 8 27 7 21 6 16

(ii) Physical Measurement (At Rally Site)

Physical measurement as per the Physical standards.

(iii) Medical Test

(a) As per laid down medical standards at the Rally Site.

(b) Unfit candidates will be referred to MH for specialist review. Candidates to report to designated Military Hospital within 5 days from referral and review medical exam to be completed by Military Hospital within 14 days as per policy.

What Next After Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally?

Medically fit found candidates during the Recruitment Rally will be intimated at the rally site if they are shortlisted for the Written Test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE). Indian Army will be conducting the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) on 16th October & 13th November 2022 (1st Batch) and January 2023 (2nd Batch). Admit Card for the CEE for the Rally Fit candidates will be issued at Rally Site itself. Admit Card for the CEE for the review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/specialists at MH.

The Written Test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms), Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass.

NOTE: Negative marking will be applicable in CEE.

Candidates applying for the post of Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) and Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass will be asked questions from General Knowledge, General Science, Logical Reasoning, and Maths.

Candidates applying for the post of Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner) will be asked questions from General Knowledge, Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates applying for the post of Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms) will be asked questions from General Knowledge, General Science, Maths, Computer Science, and General English.

