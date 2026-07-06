Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT - Apply Online Begins at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force has officially released the recruitment notification for Agniveer Vayu intake 02/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme. The application process starts today, July 6, and closes on July 26, 2026, at the official website of the Indian Air Force, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible and must be born between July 1, 2025 to January 1, 2010, to apply for this post. The online examination is scheduled to be held on 22 & 23 September 2026. Selected candidates will join the indian air force for 4 years of duration period under Air force act 1950.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The IAF has started the online registration process for Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 on July 6, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for various IAF posts. Candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, July 26, 2026. Candidates are also advised to check the IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF through the direct link given below before applying.