Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT - Apply Online Begins at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
IAF has released the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 notification under the Agnipath Scheme. Interested candidates can online application from 6 July to 26 July 2026. Read the complete article to know more about IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 recruitment, its eligibilty, steps to apply and find direct link here.
Key Points
- Applications for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 open July 6 and close July 26, 2026.
- Online examination for Agniveer Vayu is scheduled for September 22 & 23, 2026.
- Unmarried candidates born July 1, 2005 – Jan 1, 2010 are eligible to apply.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force has officially released the recruitment notification for Agniveer Vayu intake 02/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme. The application process starts today, July 6, and closes on July 26, 2026, at the official website of the Indian Air Force, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible and must be born between July 1, 2025 to January 1, 2010, to apply for this post. The online examination is scheduled to be held on 22 & 23 September 2026. Selected candidates will join the indian air force for 4 years of duration period under Air force act 1950.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The IAF has started the online registration process for Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 on July 6, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for various IAF posts. Candidates can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, July 26, 2026. Candidates are also advised to check the IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF through the direct link given below before applying.
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Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026
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Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the detailed eligibility criteria of the Indian Air Force Angvineer Vayu Intake 02/2027 in the list given below:
Age Limit
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Candidates must be born between 01 July 2005 and 01 January 2010.
Marital Status
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Only unmarried male and female candidates can apply.
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Candidates must not marry during the four-year engagement period.
Educational Qualification
For Science Subjects
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Candidates must have passed 10+2/Intermediate with Physics, Mathematics, and English, with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.
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Must have completed a 3-year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.
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Must have done a 2-year Vocational Course with Physics and Mathematics, with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.
For Other Subjects:
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Must have passed 10+2/Intermediate in any stream/subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.
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Must have done a 2-year Vocational Course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.
Physical Standards
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Height: Minimum 152 cm (male and female);
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While relaxations for candidates from North East, hilly Uttarakhand (147 cm), and Lakshadweep (150 cm).
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Chest (male): Minimum 77 cm with 5 cm expansion.
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Chest (female): Minimum 5 cm expansion.
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Weight: Proportionate to height and age.
Medical Standards
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Candidates must be medically fit as per IAF standards.
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Must meet normal hearing, dental, and vision standards.
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No history of LASIK/PRK eye surgery.
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No narcotics or drug use.
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No permanent body tattoos, except on the inner forearm or back of the hand (as per rules).
Steps to Apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates can now apply for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of India Air Force, iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
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Click on the registration link for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027.
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Enter personal details and generate an OTP.
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Verify mobile number and email ID with the OTPs sent.
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Accept the terms and conditions and click on Submit to get the User ID and Password
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Now, log in and fill the application form
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Enter the personal details, communication details, qualification details, and declaration.
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Upload the photograph, signature and parents' signature
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Check the application form carefully.
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Click on the “Submit” Button
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Pay the application fee
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Save and download the form
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Pay & Seva Nidhi Package
Under the Agnipath Scheme, the candidates of Agniveer Vayu will get a monthly package along with an annual increment. With the in-hand salary, some amount is also deposited into the Agniveer Corpus Fund, which is done equally by the Government of India, and it is paid as a Seva Nidhi package at the end of their 4 years of service.
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Year
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Customised Package (Monthly)
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In-Hand (70%)
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Contribution to the Agniveer Corpus
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Contribution by the Govt of India
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1st Year
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Rs 30,000
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Rs 21,000
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Rs 9,000
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Rs 9,000
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2nd Year
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Rs 33,000
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Rs 23,100
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Rs 9,900
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Rs 9,900
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3rd Year
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Rs 36,500
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Rs 25,550
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Rs 10,950
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Rs 10,950
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4th Year
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Rs 40,000
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Rs 28,000
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Rs 12,000
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Rs 12,000
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Indian Air Force will start the online registration process for various Angiveer Vayu posts. Interested candidates can find all the information provided in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Air Force (IAF)
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Scheme Name
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Agnipath Scheme
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Post Name
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Agniveer Vayu (Group X & Y)
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Notification Release Date
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17 June 2026
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Application Start Date
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6 July 2026
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Application End Date
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26 July 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Selection Test Date
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22 to 23 September 2026
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Age Limit
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Born between 1 July 2005 and 1 January 2010
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Service Period
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4 Years
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Application Fee
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₹550 + 18% GST
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Official Website
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agnipathvayu.cdac.in
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com