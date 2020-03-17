Indian Air Force Airmen Exam Postponed to April, Check IAF Airmen Exam 01/20 Updates @airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Airmen Exam 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the exam for the post of Airmen in Group X and Group Y Trades. Earlier, IAF Airmen Exam was supposed to be held on19 March to 23 March 2020. Now, due to Coronavirus Outbreak in India, Airmen Exam will be held in the last week of April 2020.

As per the official website “ STAR 01/20 automated e-Pariksha was planned at 86 cities from 19 Mar 20 to 23 Mar 20. In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR e-Pariksha planned from 19 Mar 20 to 23 Mar 20 has been tentatively postponed to the last week of Apr 2020. For latest updates www.airmenselection.cdac.in can be referred”

On 09 March, IAF had uploaded the admit card for the said exam on its official website www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

After the conduct of exam, IAF Airmen Exam result will be declared within one month and a cut off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Airmen Phase I Test. Candidates who will secure the required cut-off will appear for IAF Airmen Phase 2 Exam.

Shortlisted candidates in IAF Phase 1 Airmen exam, then, will be called for the IAF Airmen Phase 2 Exam.

IAF had invited applications for selection test for intake 01/2021 to join as Airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades {except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) and Musician Trades} from 2 January to 20 January 2020.

All candidates who will be appearing in Indian Air Force Airmen Exam should keep a track on this page for Airmen Online Exam Updates.