Indian Army Admit Card 2021 for Guntur Post Today @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Recruitment Rally (ARO) Details Here

Indian Army Admit Card 2021: Indian Army is expected to release the admit card of Recruitment Rally scheduled from 15 July to 30 July for Guntur Region today i.e. on 01 July 2021. Candidates who are appearing for Indian Army Recruitment Rally on the mentioned dates can download Indian Army Recruitment Rally Admit Card from 1 July onwards from the official website of Indian Army - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in or directly through the link below:
Indian Army Admit Card Updates
As per the official notice, “Admit Card to eligible candidate will be issued online after 01 July 2021 Date and time for reporting at rally site will be mentioned in the Admit Card. Print out of admit card can also be taken after 01 Jul 2021 from www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website'
Indian Army Guntur Rally will be conducted at Brahmananda Reddv (BR)'Stadium, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) to enroll eligible candidates into Army from seven districts of AP i.e. Guntur,Prakasam,Kurnoo|,Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, & Chittoor in Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical' and Soldier Tradesman categories.
Important Instructions for Candidates
- Candidates will report to Brahmananda Reddy (BR) Stadium, Guntur (AP), from where they will be guided to different report centres in batches. For example, First 500 candidates will be made to report to Report Centre-1(RC-1), next 500 candidates to RC-2 and so on.
- It is mandatory for candidates to produce COVID-19 Free Certificate and No Risk Certificate.
- On reporting to respective Report Centre, a Token shall be issued to the candidates for participating in Recruitment Rally. lt is the responsibility of each candidate to ensure that he is in possession of the mandatory Token.
- Candidates who fail to produce COVID-19 Certificates and Tokens shall not be allowed to participate in the Recruitment Rally.
- Candidates shall be staged forward from the Report Centres to the Rally site(main venue) in an organized manner by the recruiting officials, as per the progress of screening. Candidates are requested to be patient and wait for their turn.
- Onset of Monsoon. All Candidates will be in possession of rain coat and umbrella due to onset of monsoons. 3 B. In case of further query see website at www.joinindianarmv.nic.in or contact Army Recruiting Office, Guntur at 0863-2230008 & 2230006.
