Indian Army TES Recruitment 2021 through JEE Mains, Online Application to Start for Technical Entry Scheme 10+2 46 Course in May/June @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Notification: Indian Army has released a short notification for Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry 46 Course in the employment newspaper dated 13 March to 19 March 2021. Indian Army TES Online Application will open in the month of May/June 2021 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Details Here
Candidates seeking to apply for Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme Recruitment should be 12th class passed in Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Also, JEE Mains has been obiligatory for TES Entry from TES- 46 Course onwards.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army TES 2021 Course by registering themselves at joinindianarmy.nic.in website, once the link is activated.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: May/June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: to be announced
- Exam Date: to be announced
Indian Army TES 46 Vacancy Details
10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 46 Course
Indian Army TES 46 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-46) – At least 60% marks in Science subjects (Math, Physics and Chemistry) in Class 12th
- JEE Mains
Selection Criteria for Indian Army TES 46 Course
Candidates can check the selection process, once the detailed notification is released,
How to apply for Indian Army TES 46 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in in the month of May-June 2021.
Indian Army TES 46 Short Notification Download PDF
Indian Army TEST 46 Online Application - May/June 2021