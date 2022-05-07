Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment Notification 2022 Soon @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Check Details Here

Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Army will soon release the notification for the post of Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) on its official website on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course will commence in January 2022. As per the reports, the Indian Army TGC Online Application will be activated on 11 May 2022. The candidates will be required to submit their forms on or before 09 June 2022.
It is expected that the Indian Army TGC 136 Course will be held at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Interested candidates can check the vacancy, selection process, and application procedure, once the notification is released.
Indian Army TGC 136 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - Soon
- Civil / Building Construction Technology - Soon
- Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Science - Soon
- Mechanical - Soon
- Electrical / Electrical & Electronics - Soon
- Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Satellite Communication - Soon
- Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics - Soon
- Automobile - Soon
- Textile - Soon
- Electronics & Communication - Soon
- Telecommunication Engineering - Soon
Indian Army TGC 136 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Indian Army TGC Educational Qualification:
- B.E/B.Tech in the relevant stream
- Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.
Indian Army TGC 136 Age Limit:
20 to 27 years
Nationality:
A citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India
How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment 2021 ?
- Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
- Click on the online application link
- Provide your details and submit the application form
- Take a print out of the application form