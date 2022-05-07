Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment Notification 2022 Soon @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Check Details Here

 Indian Army is expected to release the notification for TGC 136 soon on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check the updates here.

Created On: May 7, 2022 15:26 IST
Modified On: May 7, 2022 15:31 IST
Indian Army TGC 136 Notification 2022

Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Army will soon release the notification for the post of  Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) on its official website on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The course will commence in January 2022. As per the reports, the Indian Army TGC Online Application will be activated on 11 May 2022. The candidates will be required to submit their forms on or before 09 June 2022.

It is expected that the Indian Army TGC 136 Course will be held at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Interested candidates can check the vacancy, selection process, and application procedure, once the notification is released.

Indian Army TGC 136 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - Soon

  • Civil / Building Construction Technology - Soon
  • Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Science - Soon
  • Mechanical - Soon
  • Electrical / Electrical & Electronics - Soon
  • Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Satellite Communication - Soon
  • Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics - Soon
  • Automobile - Soon
  • Textile - Soon
  • Electronics & Communication - Soon
  • Telecommunication Engineering - Soon

Indian Army TGC  136 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Indian Army TGC Educational Qualification:

  • B.E/B.Tech in the relevant stream
  • Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army TGC 136 Age Limit:

20 to 27 years

Nationality:

A citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India

 How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  2. Click on the online application link
  3. Provide your details and submit the application form
  4. Take a print out of the application form

FAQ

Who can apply for Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment 2022 ?

B.E/B.Tech in the relevant stream

I am a final year graduate student. Can I apply for Indian Army TGC 136 ?

Yes

What is Indian Army TGC 136 Application Form ?

The application form will be available from 11 May to 09 June 2022.
