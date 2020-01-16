Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Navik GD 2020: Eligibility, Selection, Syllabus, Cut off, Result

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2020: The Indian Coast Guard started the online application process for Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020 for Navik (General Duty). A total of 260 vacancies will be filled through this year recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD 2020 exam by visiting the official website. Also, we have shared here the direct link for candidates to fill online form. Before filing up the Navik GD application form, have a look at the Navik GD eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, cut off marks, job profile, training and other notification details.
Candidates are selected for the Navik (General Duty) post on the basis of their performance in the written examination, physical fitness test and medical exam. The selected candidates then undergo a training process. The Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty) is responsible for managing operations at sea. Navik (General Duty) 10+2 Entry Recruitment will hire officers for 02/2020 Batch. Check below the detailed Navik GD Job profile, and training process along with the required cutoff marks.
Indian Coast Guard is a “multi-mission organisation” that conducts operations at sea and is capable of performing both surface and air operations. Apply now on direct link mentioned here:
Apply Online for Indian Coast Guard Navik GD 2020 - Direct Link
Indian Coast Indian Coast Guard (Navik) General Duty Guide 2019
Important Dates
Online Application Form Start Date - 26 January 2020
Last Date to apply online - 2 February 2020
Release of Admit Card for (Navik GD) – February 2020
Last Date to take a print out of Admit Card – February 2020
Exam Date - Feb/March 2020
Online Application Process of Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty)
Eligible candidates who are 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics subject can apply for the post on the official website. Here is the application process for the Navik (General Duty) 2020 Batch. Have a look:
Step 1: Visit joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Navik (GD) - 2020 Batch'
Step 3: Fill credentials - Name, address & other details
Step 4: Submit & save the confirmation page
Navik GD Eligibility Criteria
Check here the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the Indian Coast Guard Job 2020:
Educational Qualification: Candidate should be 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics subjects from a recognised education board with at least 50% aggregate marks.
Age Limit: The Minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 22 years.
Relaxation in Upper Age for Categories
Upper age relaxation for SC/ST – 5 Years
Upper age relaxation for OBC – 3 Years
Indian Coast Guard (Navik GD) Selection Procedure
The selection procedure for the Indian Coast Guard (Navik GD) is a three-phased process involving:
- Written examination
- Physical Fitness Test
- Medical Examination
Written Examination for Navik GD
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a higher percentage of marks obtained in a particular examination Centre. The cut-off marks are fixed on the basis of total application received and a total number of vacancies.
Navik GD Exam Pattern
The Navik GD written exam will be conducted in objective Multiple Choice Questions format.
Navik GD Syllabus
Maths
Physics
Basic Chemistry
Knowledge of English up to 12th class
General Knowledge
Current Affairs
Quantitative Aptitude
Reasoning
Navik GD Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
Candidates who would qualify written exam will then be called for the PFT. You would be required to perform the following tasks:
1.6 Km run in 7 minutes
20 Squat ups (Uthak Baithak)
10 Push up
List of Documents required for Navik GD Medical Exam
- 3 copies of online e-admit card with latest photograph
- 2 copies of application form
- Original class 10th passing certificate
- Original class 12th passing certificate
- Original Caste certificate
- Original Income certificate for EWS category candidates
- Identity Proof – Passport/driving license/Aadhar card/Voter I-Card/Pan Card
- SC/ST/OBC/PwD certificate for respective category candidates
Relaxation in Minimum Cut off
India Coast Guard will give 5% relaxation in minimum cut off to:
- SC/ST candidates
- Outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any sports
- Wards of Coast Guard Uniform Personnel who died while in service
Training of Navik (GD)
Candidates who will be selected for the post of Navik (GD) will be trained at INS Chilka for 24 weeks respectively. Following this, Navik GDs are deputed for afloat training of 3 months and then the Cadre training. This training period can vary from 4-6 months. The training will commence in August 2020.
Job Profile of Navik (GD)
The Officers, sailors and men of Indian Coast Guard basically deal with the challenges at sea. They operate from ships and aircraft and work to protect the Indian maritime interests.
Navik (GD) Salary
The officers hired as Navik (GD) in Indian Coast Guard are offered a basic pay of Rs. 21700 (Pay Level-3) along with Dearness Allowance & other allowances.
Exam Centres for written Examination
While filling up the application form for Navik (GD) post, candidates need to fill only one centre from the mentioned list of centres. Here is the examination centre list:
|
Zones
|
Examination Centres
|
States-Candidates Residing
|
Northern Zone
|
Jalandhar
|
Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana(other than NCR District’s)
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan (other than NCR districts)
|
Noida
|
Delhi & NCR Region Haryana NCR District – Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mewat, Rohtak, Sonepat, Rewari, Jhajjhar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani and Mahendergarh
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh (other than NCR districts)
|
North-East Zone
|
Guwahati
|
Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim
|
Paradip
|
Odisha
|
Haldia
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Bihar and Jharkhand
|
East Zone
|
Tuticorin
|
South Tamil Nadu District – Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapatnam and Karur
|
Chennai
|
Rest of Tamil Nadu District and Union Territory of Puducherry
|
Secunderabad
|
Telangana
|
Vishakapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
West Zone
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh
|
Kochi
|
Kerala and Lakshadweep
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
New Mangalore
|
Karnataka and Goa
|
North-West Zone
|
Gandhi Nagar
|
Gujarat
|
A&N Zone
|
Port Blair
|
A&N Islands