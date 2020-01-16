Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Navik GD 2020: Eligibility, Selection, Syllabus, Cut off, Result

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2020: The Indian Coast Guard started the online application process for Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020 for Navik (General Duty). A total of 260 vacancies will be filled through this year recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD 2020 exam by visiting the official website. Also, we have shared here the direct link for candidates to fill online form. Before filing up the Navik GD application form, have a look at the Navik GD eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, cut off marks, job profile, training and other notification details.

Candidates are selected for the Navik (General Duty) post on the basis of their performance in the written examination, physical fitness test and medical exam. The selected candidates then undergo a training process. The Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty) is responsible for managing operations at sea. Navik (General Duty) 10+2 Entry Recruitment will hire officers for 02/2020 Batch. Check below the detailed Navik GD Job profile, and training process along with the required cutoff marks.

Indian Coast Guard is a “multi-mission organisation” that conducts operations at sea and is capable of performing both surface and air operations. Apply now on direct link mentioned here:

Important Dates

Online Application Form Start Date - 26 January 2020

Last Date to apply online - 2 February 2020

Release of Admit Card for (Navik GD) – February 2020

Last Date to take a print out of Admit Card – February 2020

Exam Date - Feb/March 2020

Online Application Process of Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty)

Eligible candidates who are 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics subject can apply for the post on the official website. Here is the application process for the Navik (General Duty) 2020 Batch. Have a look:

Step 1: Visit joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Navik (GD) - 2020 Batch'

Step 3: Fill credentials - Name, address & other details

Step 4: Submit & save the confirmation page

Navik GD Eligibility Criteria

Check here the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the Indian Coast Guard Job 2020:

Educational Qualification: Candidate should be 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics subjects from a recognised education board with at least 50% aggregate marks.

Age Limit: The Minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 22 years.

Relaxation in Upper Age for Categories

Upper age relaxation for SC/ST – 5 Years

Upper age relaxation for OBC – 3 Years

Indian Coast Guard (Navik GD) Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for the Indian Coast Guard (Navik GD) is a three-phased process involving:

- Written examination

- Physical Fitness Test

- Medical Examination

Written Examination for Navik GD

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a higher percentage of marks obtained in a particular examination Centre. The cut-off marks are fixed on the basis of total application received and a total number of vacancies.

Navik GD Exam Pattern

The Navik GD written exam will be conducted in objective Multiple Choice Questions format.

Navik GD Syllabus

Maths

Physics

Basic Chemistry

Knowledge of English up to 12th class

General Knowledge

Current Affairs

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning

Navik GD Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Candidates who would qualify written exam will then be called for the PFT. You would be required to perform the following tasks:

1.6 Km run in 7 minutes

20 Squat ups (Uthak Baithak)

10 Push up

List of Documents required for Navik GD Medical Exam

- 3 copies of online e-admit card with latest photograph

- 2 copies of application form

- Original class 10th passing certificate

- Original class 12th passing certificate

- Original Caste certificate

- Original Income certificate for EWS category candidates

- Identity Proof – Passport/driving license/Aadhar card/Voter I-Card/Pan Card

- SC/ST/OBC/PwD certificate for respective category candidates

Relaxation in Minimum Cut off

India Coast Guard will give 5% relaxation in minimum cut off to:

- SC/ST candidates

- Outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any sports

- Wards of Coast Guard Uniform Personnel who died while in service

Training of Navik (GD)

Candidates who will be selected for the post of Navik (GD) will be trained at INS Chilka for 24 weeks respectively. Following this, Navik GDs are deputed for afloat training of 3 months and then the Cadre training. This training period can vary from 4-6 months. The training will commence in August 2020.

Job Profile of Navik (GD)

The Officers, sailors and men of Indian Coast Guard basically deal with the challenges at sea. They operate from ships and aircraft and work to protect the Indian maritime interests.

Navik (GD) Salary

The officers hired as Navik (GD) in Indian Coast Guard are offered a basic pay of Rs. 21700 (Pay Level-3) along with Dearness Allowance & other allowances.

Exam Centres for written Examination

While filling up the application form for Navik (GD) post, candidates need to fill only one centre from the mentioned list of centres. Here is the examination centre list: