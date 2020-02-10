Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 02/2020 Batch, 25 Vacancies Notified

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officers) for general branch for SC/ST - 02/2020 Batch. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Assistant Commandant through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

Candidates holding a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University are eligible for this post. The online application window for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 has been activated at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode before the closure of the application window. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, exam pattern and other essential details about the post in this article.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 9 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 15 February 2020

Admit Card Release Date: 25 February 2020 onwards

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers) – 25 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Commandant Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree of a recognised university with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 Age Limit for Assistant Commandant Posts - 01 Jul 1990 to 30 Jun 1999

Download Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Application Link



Official Website



Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting of applications, preliminary exam, Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview.

Stage 1

Shortlisting of Applications: Shortlisting criteria will be based on higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam.

Stage 2

Preliminary Exam: Shortlisted candidates will be called for Prelims. The prelims exam will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP & DT).

Stage 3

Final Exam: The candidates who qualify in prelims will be called for Final Selection. The Final Selection will have a Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test) round. Candidates will have to produce original documents during interview round.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The applications will be filled up till 15 February 2020 through the online mode.



