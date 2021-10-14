Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2021 OUT, Download ICG CGEPT Navik (DB) 02/2021 Batch Stage 3 Call Letter Here

Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Navik (Domestic Branch, General Duty) & Yantrik vacancies in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union for 02/2021 Batch. Candidates who have qualified in the Stage 2 exam for Navik (DB, GD) & Yantrik Vacancy 02/2021 Batch can now download their call letters through the official website of Indian Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The exam for Navik (Domestic Branch, General Duty) & Yantrik vacancies is scheduled to be held on 26 Oct 2021 at INS Chilka. An E-admit card for Stage-3 is available for downloading in candidates login. The candidates can download ICG CGEPT Navik (DB) 02/2021 Batch Stage 3 call letter followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download ICG CGEPT Navik (DB) 02/2021 Batch Stage 3 Call Letter?

Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on ‘Candidates login’ available under the candidate's section. Enter your email id, password, captcha code, and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2021 Here

The selection of recruits is based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Stage 3:

The duration of Stage-III is 1 to 2 days. Stage-III involves the following: -

Document verification (Pass/fail). All the information provided in the online application has to match with all the original documents like grade X/XII/ Diploma mark sheet/photo Identity card/caste certificate/individual subject and aggregate marks. Any inconsistency in all the documents and applications with respect to “name, date of birth, parent’s name, percentage of marks, the validity of documents, caste certificate details, etc.” will lead to failure in document verification and the candidature will be canceled.

Final Medicals at INS Chilka {Review Medicals as part of Final Medical (pass/fail)}. Final Medical Examination of all selected candidates will be done at INS Chilka. Candidates, who are not found medically fit in the final medical examination at INS Chilka, will NOT be enrolled for training.

Submission of the original document, police verification, and other associated forms. All the candidates are to submit original documents, police verification forms, and other associated forms along with the e-admit card of Stage-III. Candidates should be in possession of police verification from either place of domicile or place of present residence.