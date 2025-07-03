Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online From July 05 for MR Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has published the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer (MR-Musician) 02/2025 batch. Candidates can apply online for the posts from 05 July 2025. The last date for applying is July 13, 2025. Applications having unmarried males and unmarried can apply for these posts on the official website (joinindiannavy.gov.in). Candidates applying for Agniveer {MR(Musician)} - 02/2025 (Sep 25) batch will have to undergo various round of selection process including written test,document verifiation and others. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have passed matriculation examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Indian Navy Agniveer Notification 2025

The candidates can check the notification for both posts through the table given below. The notification consists of eligibility, selection process, vacancy, and other details. Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF IAF Agniveer Navy Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The online link for fulfilling the registration process for these posts will be available July 05. You can apply for the same on or before July 13, 2024. Starting of online application July 05,2025 Last date of application July 13, 2025 Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Age. Candidate should be born between 01 Sep 2004 – 29 Feb 2008 (both dates inclusive).