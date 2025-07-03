Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online From July 05 for MR Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has published the notification for the recruitment of Agniveer (MR-Musician) 02/2025 batch. Candidates can apply online for the posts from 05 July 2025. The last date for applying is July 13, 2025. Applications having unmarried males and unmarried can apply for these posts on the official website (joinindiannavy.gov.in). Candidates applying for Agniveer {MR(Musician)} - 02/2025 (Sep 25) batch will have to undergo various round of selection process including written test,document verifiation and others.
Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have passed matriculation examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
Indian Navy Agniveer Notification 2025
The candidates can check the notification for both posts through the table given below. The notification consists of eligibility, selection process, vacancy, and other details.
|Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
IAF Agniveer Navy Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The online link for fulfilling the registration process for these posts will be available July 05. You can apply for the same on or before July 13, 2024.
|
Starting of online application
|
July 05,2025
|
Last date of application
|July 13, 2025
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Eligibility
Educational Qualification:
Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
Age. Candidate should be born between 01 Sep 2004 – 29 Feb 2008 (both dates inclusive).
Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
Shortlisting of candidates for recruitment process will be based on marks obtained in the matriculation examination. Candidates applying for Agniveer {MR(Musician)} - 02/2025 (Sep 25) batch will have to undergo various round of selection process including-
- Shortlisting based on Matric Marks and valid music certificate.
- Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
- Music Ability Test
- Medical Examination
How to Submit Navy Agniveer Application Form 2025
Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. They can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
Step 1: Go to the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
