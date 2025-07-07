Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, Perks, and Allowances Here

Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 01/2025 offers a rewarding career with a solid salary, various allowances, and growth opportunities. This article explains the Indian Civilian salary structure, including basic pay, allowances, and promotion paths for civilian posts.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 13:54 IST
Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: Structure, Perks, and Allowances
Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: Structure, Perks, and Allowances

Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 01/2025 is a great opportunity for candidates who want to work as civilians in the Indian Navy. This competitive exam helps recruit talented candidates for various civilian roles. Joining through INCET allows them to serve the nation and ensures a stable and rewarding career with many benefits.

Many candidates want to know about the Indian Navy Civilian salary. This article explains the complete salary structure, allowances, and benefits you will receive after selection. This will help candidates understand what to expect in terms of pay and perks if they qualify through the exam.

Indian Navy Civilian Salary Structure 2025

The Indian Navy Civilian salary is decided as per the Central Government Pay Matrix and the 7th Pay Commission. Below is a salary structure for different civilian posts recruited through INCET 01/2025.

Post

Pay Level

Basic Pay (₹)

Pay Band

Grade Pay (₹)

Approx. Total Salary (₹)

Tradesman Mate

Level 1

₹18,000

PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200)

₹1,800

₹25,000 – ₹30,000

Fireman

Level 1

₹18,000

PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200)

₹1,800

₹25,000 – ₹30,000

Civilian Motor Driver

Level 2

₹19,900

PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200)

₹1,900

₹30,000 – ₹35,000

Laundryman

Level 1

₹18,000

PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200)

₹1,800

₹25,000 – ₹30,000

Chargeman (Technical)

Level 6

₹35,400

PB-2 (₹9,300–₹34,800)

₹4,200

₹50,000 – ₹60,000

How Is Indian Navy Civilian Salary Calculated?

The Indian Navy Civilian basic pay shown above follows the 7th Pay Commission rules and is the core of your monthly salary. Selected candidates also receive the following allowances in addition to basic pay:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Transport Allowance

  • Other government benefits

These allowances increase the total monthly salary, making these civilian posts in the Indian Navy both secure and financially attractive.

Also Check:

Indian Navy Eligibility Criteria 2025  

Indian Navy Vacancy 2025

Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 

Indian Navy Civilian Allowances and Benefits 

Candidates selected through Indian Navy INCET 01/2025 enjoy many extra allowances and benefits that increase their total pay besides basic pay. The following are key allowances and perks you can expect:

1. Dearness Allowance (DA)

Dearness Allowance helps employees cope with inflation. It is paid as a percentage of the basic salary. DA is around 17% of basic pay and is revised from time to time as per government rules.

2. House Rent Allowance (HRA)

If government housing is not provided, employees get HRA. The HRA amount depends on the city of posting. It ranges from 8% to 24% of the basic salary.

3. Transport Allowance (TA)

This allowance helps cover travel costs to and from the workplace. TA varies based on job duties and posting location for roles like Civilian Motor Driver.

4. Medical Facilities and Allowance

The Indian Navy offers good medical care for employees and their families. Additionally, a medical allowance covers expenses not included under standard government health facilities.

5. Uniform Allowance

Posts such as Tradesman Mate or Fireman may receive a uniform allowance to help with the purchase and upkeep of uniforms needed for duty.

6. Risk and Hardship Allowance

Employees working in challenging or risky areas get extra pay called Risk and Hardship Allowance. This is provided to compensate for difficult working conditions.

7. Retirement Benefits and Pension

Employees receive generous retirement benefits after service. These include pension, gratuity, and provident fund contributions. This ensures long-term financial security even after leaving the job.

Indian Navy Civilian Career Growth and Promotions

The Indian Navy offers strong career growth and promotion opportunities for candidates selected through INCET 01/2025. Employees can move up in their careers through regular promotions based on their work performance, experience, and seniority.

Check the general promotion path for the main posts in the table below:

Post

Next Rank

Expected Promotion Timeline

Tradesman Mate

Senior Tradesman

5–6 years

Fireman

Senior Fireman

5–6 years

Civilian Motor Driver

Senior Motor Driver

5–6 years

Chargeman

Senior Chargeman

4–5 years

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What is the starting salary in the Indian Navy?
    +
    For civilian posts through INCET, the starting salary is around ₹25,000 per month, including basic pay and allowances. Higher-level posts can start at ₹50,000 or more.
  • What is the salary of a Navy civilian per month?
    +
    The monthly salary of a Navy civilian varies by post. It typically ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000, depending on the position, pay level, and included allowances.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News