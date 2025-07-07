Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, Perks, and Allowances Here

Indian Navy Civilian Salary 2025: The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 01/2025 is a great opportunity for candidates who want to work as civilians in the Indian Navy. This competitive exam helps recruit talented candidates for various civilian roles. Joining through INCET allows them to serve the nation and ensures a stable and rewarding career with many benefits. Many candidates want to know about the Indian Navy Civilian salary. This article explains the complete salary structure, allowances, and benefits you will receive after selection. This will help candidates understand what to expect in terms of pay and perks if they qualify through the exam. Indian Navy Civilian Salary Structure 2025 The Indian Navy Civilian salary is decided as per the Central Government Pay Matrix and the 7th Pay Commission. Below is a salary structure for different civilian posts recruited through INCET 01/2025.

Post Pay Level Basic Pay (₹) Pay Band Grade Pay (₹) Approx. Total Salary (₹) Tradesman Mate Level 1 ₹18,000 PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200) ₹1,800 ₹25,000 – ₹30,000 Fireman Level 1 ₹18,000 PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200) ₹1,800 ₹25,000 – ₹30,000 Civilian Motor Driver Level 2 ₹19,900 PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200) ₹1,900 ₹30,000 – ₹35,000 Laundryman Level 1 ₹18,000 PB-1 (₹5,200–₹20,200) ₹1,800 ₹25,000 – ₹30,000 Chargeman (Technical) Level 6 ₹35,400 PB-2 (₹9,300–₹34,800) ₹4,200 ₹50,000 – ₹60,000 How Is Indian Navy Civilian Salary Calculated? The Indian Navy Civilian basic pay shown above follows the 7th Pay Commission rules and is the core of your monthly salary. Selected candidates also receive the following allowances in addition to basic pay:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance

Other government benefits These allowances increase the total monthly salary, making these civilian posts in the Indian Navy both secure and financially attractive.

2. House Rent Allowance (HRA) If government housing is not provided, employees get HRA. The HRA amount depends on the city of posting. It ranges from 8% to 24% of the basic salary. 3. Transport Allowance (TA) This allowance helps cover travel costs to and from the workplace. TA varies based on job duties and posting location for roles like Civilian Motor Driver. 4. Medical Facilities and Allowance The Indian Navy offers good medical care for employees and their families. Additionally, a medical allowance covers expenses not included under standard government health facilities. 5. Uniform Allowance Posts such as Tradesman Mate or Fireman may receive a uniform allowance to help with the purchase and upkeep of uniforms needed for duty. 6. Risk and Hardship Allowance Employees working in challenging or risky areas get extra pay called Risk and Hardship Allowance. This is provided to compensate for difficult working conditions.