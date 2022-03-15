Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Check Selection Procedure, Medical & Training Details

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Selection Procedure & Training: The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible unmarried male & female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from January 2023 onwards across Executive, Education, and Technical Branch at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specializations as detailed below. The last date to apply online for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer 2022 ended on 12th March 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Selection Procedure, SSB Interview, Medical Exam, Merit List, Training, Probation Period, and Tenure of Commission.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 25th February 2022 Application End Date 12th March 2022

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for both males & females for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from January 2023 onwards across Executive, Education, and Technical Branch at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala is as follows:

Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned in Join Indian Navy website.

BE/B Tech: For candidates who have completed or in final year of BE/B Tech, marks obtained upto fifth semester will be considered for SSB shortlisting.

Post-Graduate Degree Programme: For candidates who have completed MSc, MCA, MBA, M Tech, marks obtained in all semesters will be considered. For candidates who are in final year, shortlisting will be based on pre-final year performance.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS (provided by candidates in their application form). Candidates are advised not to change their e-mail/ mobile number till selection process is over. Change of SSB Centre for interview is not permissible under any circumstances.

NOTE: AC 3 tier rail fare is admissible for the SSB interview, if appearing for the first time for particular type of commission. Candidates are required to bring photocopy of the first page of passbook or cheque leaf where the name, A/C No. & IFSC details are mentioned, while appearing for SSB.

SSB Interview

Candidates are assessed for various Officer Like Qualities at the Service Selection Boards. The qualities include planning & organising ability, social adaptability, social effectiveness and dynamic ability.

The SSB is conducted in two stages as under:

(i) Stage I Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.

(ii) Stage II Psychological testing, Group testing and interview.

Successful candidates are thereafter required to undergo medical examination (Approx. duration 03 to 05 days).

Medical Exam

A candidate recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) will undergo a medical examination (Special Medical Board) by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Only those candidates, who are declared fit by the Medical Board, will be admitted to the Academy.

Candidates must be physically fit according to the prescribed physical standards. They must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease/ disability which is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat, under peace as well as war conditions in any part of the world.

Merit List

Combined Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks for all entries as per availability of vacancies for respective entry. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

Candidates selected in the final merit list will be required to submit the proof of completing the qualifying degree with minimum 60% marks by sending an email at officer@navy.gov.in as candidates failing to meet the criteria will not be permitted to join the Academy.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Training

(a) Candidates will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant.

(b) Officers of Extended NOC (General Service/Executive & Hydro) will undergo 44 weeks of training & Officers of regular NOC (all branches) will undergo 22 weeks of training at the Naval Academy, Ezhimala. This will be followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extant regulation.

(c) Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who is found to be married or marries while under training will be discharged from service and shall be liable to refund full pay & allowances drawn by him/her and other expenditures incurred on the candidate by the Government.

(d) If the officer voluntarily withdraws from initial training or resigns during the probationary period, he/she shall be required to refund the cost of training in whole or in part, as may be determined by Govt. & all money received by him/her as pay & allowances from the Govt. together with the interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Govt loans.

(e) Candidates who fail to qualify the flying training (Pilot/Observers) will not be retained in Service.

Probation Period

Branch/Cadre Probation Duration Probation period for SSC (NAIC) Officers 3 years Probation period for Officers of other Branches/Cadres 2 years

The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lt and will terminate after three years for SSC(NAIC) & two years for other entries or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation, the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.

Tenure of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by a maximum of 4 years in 2 terms (2 years + 2 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and willingness of candidates.