Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancies, Courses Details for 155 Short Service Commission Officer posts

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Registration Open from 25th February 2022 for 155 SSC Officer vacancies (men & women) at INA, Kerala. Check Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancies, Courses Details.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible unmarried male & female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from January 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer post from 25th February 2022 to 12th March 2022. Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specialisations as detailed below. In this article, we have shared Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Important Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, & How to Apply.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 25th February 2022 Application End Date 12th March 2022

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancies

Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specialisations as under:

(a) Extended Naval Orientation Course – General Service (Executive) GS(X)/ Hydrography.

(b) Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular – Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre/Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical).

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have graduated/ post graduated or in the final year with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA. The university should be incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities/Autonomous Universities under UGC Act 1956; IIT Act, 1961; AICTE Act, 1987; NITSER Act, 2007; IIIT Act, 2014.

Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution. The university/college/institution should be recognised by the Government of India for the purpose or Engineering Degree/equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities established under AIU, Act 1973.

Ser Branch/ Cadre Eligible streams of Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology and Other Qualifications Vacancy Gender Born Between (Both Dates inclusive) Executive Branch (a) General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. 40 (incl 02 Hydro) Men 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003* (b) Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII. 06 Men & Women 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003 (c) Air Traffic Controller (ATC) BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). 06 Men & Women 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jan 2002 (d) Observer - do - 08 Men 02 Jan 1999 to 01 Jan 2004 (e) Pilot - do - 15 Men 02 Jan 1999 to 01 Jan 2004** (f) Logistics (i) BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or (ii) MBA with First Class, or (iii) B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class alongwith PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management, or (iv) MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class 18 Men 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003 Education Branch (g) Education (i) 60% marks in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc. 05 Men & Women 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jan 2002 (ii) 60% marks in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc. 04 (iii) 60% marks in M Tech from a recognized University/Institute in any of the following disciplines:- (a) Communication System Engineering. (b) Control & Instrumentation Engineering. (c) Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science. (d) Mechanical System Engineering / Mechanical System Design / Mechanical Design 01 02 Jan 1996 to 01 Jan 2002 01 02 02 (iv) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical) 01 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jan 2002 (v) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering 01 Note (1): Candidates applying for the Education entry must have scored minimum of 60% marks in class X and class XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII. Technical Branch (h) Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control 15 Men 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003* (j) Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics. 30 Men 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003

Important Note: (a) Merchant Navy Personnel (i) Candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master and born between 02 Jan 1993 to 01 Jul 2003 (both dates inclusive) can apply for Executive Branch entry (General Service) as per stipulations stated at Para 2(a). (ii) Candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency as 1st class Engineer of a steamship by the Govt and born between 02 Jan 1993 to 01 Jul 2003 (both dates inclusive) can apply for Technical Branch entry (SSC Engineering) as per stipulations stated at Para 2(h). (b) Commercial Pilot License (CPL) Holders (i) Candidates having valid CPL issued by DGCA (India) and born between 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jan 2004 (both dates inclusive) can apply for Pilot entry as per eligibility criteria stated at Para 2(e). (c) NCC Candidates NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will be given relaxation of 5% in cut off marks towards shortlisting for SSB subject to meeting following criteria: (i) Having NCC ‘C’ certificate of Naval/Army/Air Wing with minimum ‘B’ Grade. (ii) Not served less than two academic years in the Senior Division, Naval/Army/Air Wing of the NCC. (iii) ‘C’ certificate should not be dated prior to 01 Jan 2020. (iv) The final selection will be subject to verification of the certificate by DGNCC/concerned NCC unit for its validity. Candidature of individual will be cancelled at any stage of selection/training/post commissioning, in case of false declaration, misinformation, concealing of information. (v) The mandatory minimum educational qualification in qualifying degree at all stages (SSB/Training/post commissioning) is 60%.

How to Apply

Candidates are to register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in w.e.f 25 Feb 2022. To save time during the application submission window, candidates can fill in their details and upload documents in advance. The online submission of application is as under:

(a) When filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents readily available to enable the following:

(i) Correct filling up of personal particulars. Details are to be filled up as given in the Matriculation Certificate.

(ii) Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory fields and need to be filled.

(b) All relevant documents (preferably in original), marks sheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular and integrated BE/ B.Tech courses respectively and all semesters for other degree examination, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate), CGPA conversion formula for BE/ B.Tech, Merchant Navy certificate issued by Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport, NCC ‘C’ certificate issued by National Cadet Corps and a recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original JPG/TIFF format, for attaching the same while filling up the application.

(c) If any scanned document is not legible/ readable for any reason, the application will be rejected. Candidates are to take print out of application and carry it while appearing for SSB interview.

(d) The application once submitted will be final and no request for amendments/change will be entertained.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Apply Online