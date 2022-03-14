Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 155 Short Service Commission Officer posts

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Salary & Job Profile: The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible unmarried male & female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from January 2023 onwards across Executive, Education, and Technical Branch at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specializations as detailed below. The last date to apply online for the Indian Navy IT SSC Officer 2022 ended on 12th March 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Exam Date, Vacancy, Job Profiles, PayScale, Allowances details for 155 Short Service Commission Officer posts.
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Important Dates
|
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Application Start Date
|
25th February 2022
|
Application End Date
|
12th March 2022
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Job Profiles
Executive Branch
|
S. No
|
Branch/ Cadre
|
Job Profiles/ Roles & Responsibilities
|
(a)
|
General Service [GS(X)]/Hydro Cadre
|
General Service [GS(X)]
- Manages the ship and also uses the ship as an instrument of tactical warfare
- Participate in all facets of naval operations onboard a warship
- Trained in specializations such as Anti-Submarine Warfare, Navigation, Communications, Gunnery and Divin
Hydro Cadre
- Operates from highly sophisticated platforms to conduct surveys at sea
- Operate in territorial waters of India or on the high seas, depending upon the requirement
- Involved in producing navigation charts that are of international standards and are used by mariners across the world
|
(b)
|
Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)
|
- As a Naval Armament Inspection officer, you will be responsible for inspection of the armament supplied to the Navy by various agencies
- Responsible for in-house Research & Development, leading to indigenization
- Ensure the quality, safety and reliability of Naval Armament and Stores procured by the Navy
- Provide QA coverage during production/ acceptance at various Ordnance factories, PSUs, Private Industry, and at foreign OEM premises
- NAI officers associate with various DRDO labs during the development phase of various armament stores
|
(c)
|
Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
|
- Control naval fighter aircraft, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and multi-role helicopters both ashore and afloat.
|
(d)
|
Observer
|
- Fly onboard helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft of the Indian Navy
- Participate in all facets of Naval Operations onboard Maritime Patrol aircraft and state-of-the-art helicopter
|
(e)
|
Pilot
|
- Naval Pilots operate fighter aircraft and helicopters from aircraft carriers and ships at sea as well as maritime reconnaissance aircraft from ashore.
- Naval aircraft search, locate and attack enemy ships, submarines and aircraft whilst providing a defensive cover to our assets at sea.
|
(f)
|
Logistics
|
- Trained by the Navy in the field of Inventory Management, Finance, Supply Chain Management and Information Technology
- Responsible for management of Integrated Supply chain activities, using cutting edge technologies and suitable managerial skills
- Responsible for smooth supply of stores to all naval ships/units. Officers with Works Specialisation would get a wide exposure in Civil Work and Infrastructure-related appointments
- Planning, forecasting and execution of the budget and inventory management of spare parts and other items required for day-to-day running of ships
-Entrusted with meeting the food and clothing requirements of the personnel of the Indian Navy
Education Branch
|
S. No
|
Branch/ Cadre
|
Job Profiles/ Roles & Responsibilities
|
(a)
|
Education
|
- Education officers provide support towards education, training and professional development of Naval personnel.
- Preparing for future missions, which involves training officers and sailors of the Indian Navy
- Responsible for scientific and methodical instructions including theoretical aspects of technical subjects of all Branches of the Navy and for the general educational advancement of its personnel
- Responsible for setting up, functioning and introduction of latest techniques and technologies in Naval Reference Libraries set up both onboard naval ships and at various naval establishments
- Implementation of provisions of the Official Languages Act, 1963 and Official Languages Rules 1976 on the progressive use of Hindi in official work and monitoring of such progress.
- Provide meteorology/oceanography services support for maritime operations
- Teaching science, technical and service subjects to naval cadets undergoing B. Tech training at INA
- Impart instructions/training to officers during their ab-initio and specialisation courses at technical training establishments like INS Valsura and INS Shivaji
- Provide coaching and guidance to sailors for their career progression in service, as well as to enhance their resettlement opportunities by facilitating pursuance of various higher education courses
- Responsible for conducting various in-service examinations for officers and sailors in online and offline modes at pan-India level using latest technology
Technical Branch
|
S. No
|
Branch/ Cadre
|
Job Profiles/ Roles & Responsibilities
|
(a)
|
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]
|
- Operate and maintain the Marine Engineering equipment onboard ships/submarines/aircrafts
- Work in Repair Yards and Maintenance Units to provide third and fourth line of maintenance
- Work in Design and Production organizations to contribute to indigenous ship-building
|
(b)
|
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]
|
- Maintaining the combat readiness of sophisticated Missile Systems, underwater systems, long-range sensors, and advanced combat management system which employ niche technologies and complex software algorithms
- Responsible for running large power distribution networks using advanced computer-based power management systems
- At Naval Repair Yards, officers will be exposed to management of large level- IV maintenance facilities
- Electrical Officers are also posted to the Naval Design Organizations which provide an opportunity to work on warship design and building aspects.
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Salary/PayScale
Candidates will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant.
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Allowances
Group Insurance
The Navy provides all its serving officers with the following life insurance coverage at a very minimal monthly premium.
- Pilot/Observer/Submariner: 57 Lakhs
- All other officers: 50 Lakhs
Leave Concessions
Officers enjoy generous leave time. Officers are entitled to 60 days annual leave and 20 days casual leave. You can also accumulate 30 days of leave in a year which you can encash at the time of retirement. The accumulation of leaves has a limit that is stipulated periodically.
Travel Concessions
The officers and their family members are entitled to free rail/air travel on leave once a year. Six travel concessions forms are also authorized to each officer for performing journey by train
Retirement
All Permanent Commission Officers would receive financial support even after they retire, through a pension. In the unfortunate event of an Officer’s death, his spouse continues to receive the pension. The medical cover also continues like this for life. All Short Service Officers will receive gratuity at the time of retirement.
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Promotion
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Apply Online (Applications Closed)
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancies, Courses Details