Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ncs.gov.in for Tradesman (Skilled) Posts, No Interview

Created On: Sep 30, 2021 15:21 IST
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman (Skilled)  (Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Industrial). The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the concerned subject can apply. The candidates can submit their applications through offline mode only. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will be held in Port Blair and Vishakhapatnam. There will be no interview for the aforesaid posts. No apprentices from the open market are eligible to apply.

A total of 302 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: from the date of notification (30 October 2021) published in Employment News and Employment News.
  • Last date of submission of application: 50 days (19 November 2021) from the date of notification published in Employment News and Employment News.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Tradesman (Skilled)  (Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Industrial) - 302 Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from any recognized institute or Board with knowledge of English; should have completed apprenticeship training in the trade or Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021  Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of application shortlisting, written exam.

Download Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting the applications to the commandore, superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard (PBR), Post Box No. 705, HADDO, Port Blair - 744102, South Andaman from the date of notification (30 October 2021) published in Employment News and Employment News.

