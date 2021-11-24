Check Blueprint & CBSE Sample Paper for Information Technology (IT) subject and prepare for CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22.

Information Technology (IT) Sample Paper & Blueprint for CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Term 1 Class 12

Check Blueprint & CBSE Sample Paper for Information Technology (IT) subject and prepare for CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. It is based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and important for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Information Technology board exam 2021-22.

Part A: Employability Skills (5 Marks)

Unit No. Name of The Unit No. of Questions (1 Mark Each) 1 Communication Skills-IV 2 2 Self-Management Skills-IV 2 3 Information and Communication Technology Skills-IV 2 Total Questions 6 Questions No. of Questions To Be Answered Any 5 Questions Total Marks 1 x 5 = 5 Marks

Part B: Subject Specific Skills (25 Marks)

Unit No Name Of The Unit No. Of Questions (1 Mark Each) 1 Database Concepts – RDBMS Tool 20 2 Operating Web Based Applications 12 Total Questions 32 Questions No. of Question To Be Answered 25 Questions Total Marks 1 x 25 = 25 MARKS

General Instructions:

1. Please read the instructions carefully

2. This Question Paper is divided into 03 sections, viz., Section A, Section B and Section C.

3. Section A is of 05 marks and has 06 questions on Employability Skills.

4. Section B is of 20 marks and has 25 questions on Subject specific Skills.

5. Section C is of 05 marks and has 07 competency-based questions.

6. Do as per the instructions given in the respective sections.

7. Marks allotted are mentioned against each section/question.

8. All questions must be attempted in the correct order

SECTION A

Answer any 5 questions out of the given 6 questions on Employability Skills (1 x 5 = 5 marks)

1. Active listening is important in workplace because if we actively listen to other

people (select the one which is not correct)

a) they will be more interested in communicating with us.

b) we can develop a long-term working relationship with others.

c) we can easily identify challenges and difficulties others are facing and

provide solutions to it

d) we will become more popular in the workplace.

2. Which of the following personality trait fall in the Big Five popular personality classification:?

a) Gregarious

b) Avoidant

c) Borderline

d) Obsessive

3. The contents of cell A1, A2, A3, and A4 in a Spreadsheet application are 10, 15, 20, 25 respectively. If the formula =COUNT(A1:A4) is entered in cell A5, ___________ value will be displayed in A5.

a. 70

b. 4

c. 45

d. 65

4. What not to do during an interview

a) Do take notes

b) Let your achievements speak for you.

c) Answer questions fast and use slangs.

d) Ask questions

5. ________________Is a condition in which people seek excessive attention and admiration and lack of empathy

a) Paranoid

b) Narcissistic

c) Antisocial

d) Dependent

6. What will be displayed, if the following formula is entered in cell A1 in a spreadsheet application = 6^2 + 15/3 *2 – 7

a. 39

b. 15

c. -14

d. -38

SECTION B

Answer any 20 questions out of the given 25 questions (1 x 20 = 20 marks)

7. Which of the following is a disadvantage of web based applications:

a. They do not need be installed.

b. They are available 24X7.

c. They are slow as compared to software based applications.

d. They offer cross platform compatibility.

8. Internet transactions are susceptible to frauds. Creating a strong password is vital. A strong password has:

a. 6-8 Alphanumeric characters

b. Special symbols

c. Only numbers

d. Both a and b

9. DEITY stands for:

a. Department of Electrical and Information Technology

b. Department of Electronics and Information Technology

c. Department of Electronics and Informatics Technology

d. Department of Electrical and Informatics Technology

10. Which SQL keyword is used to display the data based on certain pattern?

a. LIKE

b. IN

c. BETWEEN

d. RANGE

.

.

.

For all the questions and their answers, download the PDFs of sample paper and marking scheme from the links given below