Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) 2021-22: Skill Subjects of Class 12 (Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus)

Check CBSE Sample Papers (Term 1) 2021-22 for Skill subjects of Class 12. They are based on revised CBSE Syllabus and are important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22.

Created On: Nov 22, 2021 12:23 IST
CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) 2021-22: Skill Subjects of Class 12 (Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus)
CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) 2021-22: Skill Subjects of Class 12 (Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus)

Check CBSE Sample Papers (Term 1) 2021-22 for Skill subjects of Class 12. They are based on revised (Term 1) CBSE Syllabus and are important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Students having skill subjects are advised to thoroughly study these sample papers to understand the latest exam pattern. Links to download CBSE Class 12 Sample PApers for skill subjects are given below.

Other important articles:

CBSE OMR Sheet & Important Instructions: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for (Term 1) 10th & 12th Board Exam Released: Check Official Updates!

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22: Skill Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Retail 

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Information Technology 

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Web Application

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Automotive

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Financial Market & Management 

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Tourism

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Beauty & Wellness

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Agriculture


CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Food Production

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Front Office Operations

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Banking

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Marketing 

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Health Care

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Insurance

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Horticulture

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Typography & Computer Application

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Geospatial Technology

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Electrical Technology

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Electronics Technology

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Multimedia

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Taxation

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Cost Accounting 

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Office Procedures & Practices

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Shorthand (English)

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Shorthand (Hindi)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Applied Mathematics (840)

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Retail

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Information Technology

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Web Application

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Automotive

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Financial Market & Management 

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Tourism

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Beauty & Wellness

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Agriculture

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Food Production

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Front Office Operations

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Banking

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Marketing

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Health Care

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Insurance

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Horticulture

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Typography & Computer Application

 CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Geospatial Technology

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Electrical Technology

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Electronics Technology

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Multimedia

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Taxation

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Cost Accounting

 CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Office Procedures & Practices

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Shorthand (English)

 CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Shorthand (Hindi)

 

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) for Applied Mathematics (840)

Jagran Josh has provided many important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22. Latest CBSE Sample Paper, new CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, etc., are available in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh and are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.