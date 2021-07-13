Integers - Chapter 1: Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF)

Chapter 1 (Integers) of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam.

Chapter 1 (Integers) of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam. It is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Maths NCERT textbook and many important questions are framed from this chapter.

A Snapshot of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 1:

Important topics of this chapter:

- Integers

- Properties of Addition and Subtraction of Integers

- Closure under Addition

- Closure under Subtraction

- Commutative Property

- Associative Property

- Additive Identity

- Multiplication of Integers

- Multiplication of a Positive and a Negative Integer

- Multiplication of two Negative Integers

- Product of three or more Negative Integers

- Properties of Multiplication of Integers

- Closure under Multiplication

- Commutativity of Multiplication

- Multiplication by Zero

Important Points:

- Multiplicative Identity

- Associativity for Multiplication

- Distributive Property

- Making Multiplication Easier

- Division of Integers

- Properties of Division of Integers

Important Points:

- Integers are closed for addition and subtraction both. That is, a + b and a – b are again integers, where a and b are any integers.

- Addition is commutative for integers, i.e., a + b = b + a for all integers a and b.

- Addition is associative for integers, i.e., (a + b) + c = a + (b + c) for all integers a, b and c.

- Integer 0 is the identity under addition. That is, a + 0 = 0 + a = a for every integer a.

- Integers are closed under multiplication. That is, a × b is an integer for any two integers a and b.

- Multiplication is commutative for integers. That is, a × b = b × a for any integers a and b.

- The integer 1 is the identity under multiplication, i.e., 1 × a = a × 1 = a for any integer a.

- Multiplication is associative for integers, i.e., (a × b) × c = a × (b × c) for any three integers a, b and c

