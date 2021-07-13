Integers - Chapter 1: Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF)

Chapter 1 (Integers) of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam. It is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Maths NCERT textbook and many important questions are framed from this chapter.
NCERT Book (PDF) Integers - Chapter 1 - Class 7 Maths
A Snapshot of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 1:
Important topics of this chapter:
- Integers
- Properties of Addition and Subtraction of Integers
- Closure under Addition
- Closure under Subtraction
- Commutative Property
- Associative Property
- Additive Identity
- Multiplication of Integers
- Multiplication of a Positive and a Negative Integer
- Multiplication of two Negative Integers
- Product of three or more Negative Integers
- Properties of Multiplication of Integers
- Closure under Multiplication
- Commutativity of Multiplication
- Multiplication by Zero
Important Points:
- Multiplicative Identity
- Associativity for Multiplication
- Distributive Property
- Making Multiplication Easier
- Division of Integers
- Properties of Division of Integers
- Integers are closed for addition and subtraction both. That is, a + b and a – b are again integers, where a and b are any integers.
- Addition is commutative for integers, i.e., a + b = b + a for all integers a and b.
- Addition is associative for integers, i.e., (a + b) + c = a + (b + c) for all integers a, b and c.
- Integer 0 is the identity under addition. That is, a + 0 = 0 + a = a for every integer a.
- Integers are closed under multiplication. That is, a × b is an integer for any two integers a and b.
- Multiplication is commutative for integers. That is, a × b = b × a for any integers a and b.
- The integer 1 is the identity under multiplication, i.e., 1 × a = a × 1 = a for any integer a.
- Multiplication is associative for integers, i.e., (a × b) × c = a × (b × c) for any three integers a, b and c