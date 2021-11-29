IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Released, Download for Mathura, Gujarat Refinery Here

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2021 has been released by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for Mathura Refinery and Gujarat Refinery. Check Download Link.

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has uploaded the admit card of the written test for the post of Apprentice for Mathura Refinery and Gujarat Refinery. IOCL Apprentice Exam will be conducted on 05 December 2021. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download IOCL Admit Card from iocrefrecruit.in using their application number and date of birth.

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Link is given in this article as well for the reference of the candidates.

How to Download IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of IOCL Recruitment Portal - iocrefrecruit.in

Scroll Down and find the ‘Download’ Section

Now, furnish your details and click on link given for OTP

Enter your OTP Number and Date of Birth

Download IOCL Admit Card

The exam witll with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. A candidate will have to secure minimum 40% marks in Written Test for qualifying the selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions.

The exam witll with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. A candidate will have to secure minimum 40% marks in Written Test for qualifying the selection process. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions.