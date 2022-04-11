IPPB 2022 Recruitment: Check PayScale, Allowances, Job Profiles, Vacancies (Post-wise)

Department Designation/ Post Educational & Work Experience Eligibility

Information Technology Chief Technology Officer Purpose of the Role: 1. To define the Technology strategy, vision and build the technology competency for a successful launch of the Bank. It involves accountability and decision making on team selection, technology stack selection, partner selection, implementation and 2. Also will be responsible to lead the digital technology implementation and customer experience. 3. The CTO candidate should ideally have experience of similar scale in banking sectors. Combined experience in a Bank with a focus on Payments Technology / Mobile commerce will be an added plus. IPPB system integration implementation is highly complex due to the scale and multiple SI’s and technology vendors involved, over and above linking the platform with other Government departments. Primary Responsibilities: 1. Build a robust technology organization for IPPB by defining its technology strategy and designing technology architecture covering both back-end and customer-facing systems, which include payments applications, infrastructure architecture, technology operations, projects, and program management 2. The strategy should focus on delivering next-generation payments processing platform, simplify last-mile banking, on time with high quality 3. Will design the entire tech governance framework for the Bank Align IPPB’s technology design with DoP technology design and GoI’s Direct Benefit Transfer infrastructure design. 4. Be an innovative thought leader in the technology space and must be well versed with the development in the payments/ mobile/online 5. Set up and run Data Analytics platform, and actively contribute to 6. Responsible for providing cost effective and cutting edge technologies for the common man and financial eco-system in the digitization space 7. Maintain technology vendor relationship and compliance with service level agreements/ contractual 8. Mentor operations and project team to achieve budgeted results through service excellence and adoption of best 9. Work with stake holders, technology partners, regulators and government agencies to deliver the committed digitized financial services 10. Drive a product development process that addresses customer, business and technology needs while delivering (time to market), and scalable, easy –to-use 11. Be an Industry thought leader who will articulate the vision in ways that will be highly valued by senior executives and the technology community. 12. Act as a key influencer with internal and external stakeholders/ customers. o Playing the role of a business. Skills & Competencies: 1. Experience in large scale infrastructure and transaction platforms and web applications 2. A hands-on leader with a passion for innovating on technologies, building effective teams, and a focus on delivering competitively superior technology solutions to the business while growing people in the organization and creating high-performance teams. and accounting principles Experience in core technologies, concepts, architecture, development, and sustenance of all the foundational software technologies that support the infrastructure and 3. Stakeholder management capability, the experience in managing the Board; diverse customer community.

Technology AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) 1. Define the target architectures, and the roadmaps and timescales for these architectures to ensure the most effective use of technology and digital services while delivering the required business 2. Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality and operations requirements. Provide input into final decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software and 3. Will work on Target Architecture for digital banking and insurance services using Micro services, API framework, Dev Ops, Cloud 4. Validate & oversee the system integration plan created together with the Solution Architect, head Program Manager and Product 5. Manage the execution of technical integration points between various parties including the group entities and third parties.

Information Technology Chief Manager (Digital Technology ) 1. Responsible for delivering a high class and cost-effective digital channel technology platform with high class digital customer experience for Key consumer, small business, and middle market banking clients across the Payment 2. Build meaningful and sustainable relationships with business teams to optimize Web and Mobile Channels. 3. Coordinate with banking regulators like NPCI, IDRBT,UIDAI for POC and production readiness of new age digital products 4. Responsible for Digital, Mobile, Social & New Media IT Strategy and Business 5. Define the Digital technology strategy to support the business, informed by the business strategy, market trends, and the competitive 6. Lead the execution and delivery of new digital initiatives as well as providing operational support for 7. Coordination with internal stakeholders for preparation of Scope of work for new digital products/technology

Information Technology Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration) 1. Responsible for design of logical and physical database 2. Support the development efforts for one or multiple diverse types of large database 3. Perform requirements analysis, data modelling and database architecture functions for relational database system(s). 4. Should have thorough understanding and experience in working Data warehouse /Data mart/Data lakes 5. ETL process for data extraction, data 6. Create a practice around operational big data, apply data science to create real-time deviation detection mechanisms and use that to optimize time to detect, time to recover and therefore availability through alerts and visualizations. 7. Define standards related to data management. Implementing and Ensuring data privacy guidelines set by regulator and as per Best 8. Liaison with various in-house and/or third-party teams and ensure achieving the committed service level objectives.

Information Security Senior Manager (Security Administration/ Architect) 1. Determine security requirements by evaluating business strategies and 2. Create new Information security requirements for applications that have insufficiently mitigated threats and guide application teams and other Technology teams in the implementation of new security requirements 3. Provide cyber security leadership and expertise to ensure the ongoing Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability of systems and information. 4. Design, build and implement enterprise-class security systems for a production environment Align standards, frameworks and security with overall business and technology strategy 5. Conduct and review system security and vulnerability analysis reports for applications/apks and risk assessments; studying architecture/platform. 6. Engage and collaborate with application teams to derive an accurate description of their application architectures and apply the threat modeling methodology to identify and prioritize threats to those applications and to apply mitigating controls 7. Plan and evaluate the organization internal network and security technologies and develop requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network devices; 8. Understand various industry wide encryption technologies and basis requirement, design the public key infrastructures (PKIs), Certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures using both hardware and software 9. Identifying integration issues and Prepare cost estimates. 10. Implement security systems by specifying intrusion detection methodologies and equipment directing equipment and software installation and calibration preparing, preventive and reactive measures, creating, transmitting, and maintaining keys, providing technical support, completing 11. Develop and design test scripts to validate and security controls deployed and identify gaps before production deployment 12. Designing security rules for various systems, and implementation of monitoring framework as per best practice to comply with regulatory guidelines. 13. Engage and guide the internal technology team in upgrading the security systems by monitoring the internal security environment, identifying security gaps, evaluating and implementing enhancements. 14. Remain abreast of emerging technologies, industry developments and cloud security. 15. Should have working experience in firewalls, Email, Web Security and other appropriate security tools and applications to conceal and protect transfers of confidential digital information. 16. Should be aware and must have a working knowledge of mobile security, change management, Access control planning for disaster recovery and create contingency plans. 17. Demonstrate ability in testing and evaluating security products and should possess awareness on new security systems or to upgrade existing ones.

Information Security Manager (Security Administration) 1. Manage system security against unauthorized access, modification and/or 2. Manage timely configuration and support of security tools such as anti-virus software, and patch management 3. Create & Manage implementation of application security, technology infrastructure security, access control and corporate data safeguards 4. Perform User access and Role access review for applications and operating systems 5. Identify gaps in employee’s security awareness and procedures and raise a training need if 6. Develop, update and periodically manage testing of business continuity and disaster recovery 7. Conduct security audits and make policy recommendations. 8. Triage malware incidents, their priority and the need for 9. Liaison with various in-house and/or third-party teams and ensure achieving the committed service level 10. Track and monitor the Security Incidents through the Security and Event monitoring (SIEM) Incident reports to ensure the all the critical incidents are 11. Monitoring of the activity performed using Privilege id through PIM activity by engaging with System Integrator 12. Review and ensure all the critical devices are communicating with the SIEM tools for capturing the logs by checking the reports. Identify and implement new use cases in SIEM based on various security threats 13. Review challenge and approve the access for Privilege id access for the users and other third party team’s/ admin 14. Review and monitor the vulnerability reports for proactive closure of the identified vulnerabilities with in the stipulated time. 15. Work closely with the internal teams for completing the tasks pertaining to regulatory requirements.

Products AGM – BSG (Business Solution Group) 1. Responsible for end–to-end project management and work towards delivering simplified solutions and providing round the clock support to all users/functional units across the Bank 2. Providing technical leadership and specialist skills during implementation jointly with Product & Technology team 3. Job Role will include coordination with various departments/Users, Product team, Ops, IT, System Integrators, Vendors etc. to execute projects as per requirement. 4. Understanding business requirement and converting into detailed system requirements (FSD) for Development, Testing, 5. Relationship management & engagement with appropriate industry organizations such as NPCI, IDRBT, RBI, UIDAI and other such bodies for product development, integrations and testing related activities 6. The role will also include customer facing activities and technical ownership of major client specific customization 7. Act as Gatekeeper for all system builds, change requests and overall project 8. Continuously evaluate and update the existing processes with the view of delivering operational excellence. 9. Prepare user guides and train users on newly developed systems 10. Lead a team of team of highly dedicated professionals working as Analysts/SMEs who will work towards delivering simplified solutions. The position will report in to the Head of Products for the Bank.

Products Chief Manager - Retail Products 1. Define and implement the Bank’s vision for customer engagement through the development of relevant and innovative product 2. Responsible for designing and developing the IPPB retail product offering covering various Products such as IMPS, UPI, AEPS, BBPS, Prepaid Cards, Remittances (Domestic & International), Bharat QR 3. Manage the product development lifecycle by working closely with other members in the product & sales teams and ongoing upgrades and improvisations. 4. Direct responsibility to manage the Product P&L for the Bank for portfolio of existing & future products 5. Relationship management and engagement with payment networks/industry bodies/regulators such as NPCI, MasterCard, Visa, RBI amongst 6. Support research, market evaluations, customer feedback assimilation, industry trends to continuously identify opportunities for evolving and refining the 7. Continuously evaluate and update the existing processes with the view of delivering operational excellence. 8. Comprehend the customer insights to make informed decisions about the existing product portfolio and as an input into the new product development. Execute analytical/modeling scenarios using appropriate tools and with reasonable assumptions (e.g., business cases, synergy estimations, workforce planning) 9. Develop product offerings and engagement models that transcend the full range of customers from urban to rural.

Operations GM (Operations) 1. Define and implement the Bank’s vision for customer engagement through the development of relevant and innovative payments and merchant acquiring products 2. Responsible for designing and developing the IPPB Merchant Acquiring product offering covering various Products such as Payment Gateway, POS/m-POS, Aadhaar Pay, Bharat QR & UPI with P&L responsibility 3. Manage the product development lifecycle by working closely with other members in the product and sales teams from creation of design concept to the final launch as well as post- launch monitoring and analysis 4. Support research, market evaluations, customer feedback assimilation, industry trends to continuously identify opportunities for evolving and refining the 5. Comprehend the customer insights to make informed decisions about existing product portfolio and as an input into the new product development. 6. Develop product offerings and engagement model that transcend the full range of customers from urban to rural 7. Gain a deep understanding of user motivations, business objectives, market opportunities, and competition 8. Responsibility to manage the P&L for existing and future products assigned within the Bank’s portfolio. 9. Skills & Competencies Requirements: a) Experience in product architecture attributes, customer/merchant requirements, and associated technologies; b) Knowledge of digital ecosystems and digital customer experience best practices; c) Project management skills, sound planning, execution and aligning of resources to achieve desired results; d) Strong stakeholder relationship management skills – able to influence and manage expectations. Ability to multitask and make decisions under e) Strong networking skills with the ability to build and maintain a network of external market and internal business relationships.

Compliance Function Chief Compliance Officer 1. Build robust branch operations for IPPB in line with the overall operational, financial, technological and organizational aims of the organization. 2. Devise and implement branch operations governance framework, policies and processes to support business 3. Ensure alignment of branch operations with overall organization banking 4. Oversee the branch activities of all branches relating to internal services and operational issues. 5. Coordinate with Circles to ensure standardization and application of uniform policies, procedures and security 6. Coordinate the budgetary activities of the branches.