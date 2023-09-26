ISRO IPRC Answer Key 2023 Released: Submit Objection at iprc.gov.in

ISRO IPRC Answer Key 2023: Check Direct Download Link to Download IPRC Call Letter, and other details in this article.

ISRO IPRC Answer Key 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation's Propulsion Complex (IPRC) uploaded the answer key of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on 20 September. Candidates can download the IPRC Answer Key for the post of Technical Assistant, Technician-B, Draftsman, Driver and Fireman from the official website.

The candidates can download ISRO IPRC Answer Key through the link provided link in this article. They are required to download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.

How to Download ISRO IPRC Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of ISRO IPRC - iprc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to view Answer Keys Objection Management Portal for the Computer Based Test held on 20.09.2023’

Step 3: Login into your account

Step 4: Download IPRC Answer Key 2023