ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 Out, Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF For PST/PET

ITBP has released the ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 of various posts for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test. Candidates who are declared eligible for PET/PST can download their admit card.

ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST has been released by Indo Tibetan Border Police. Candidates can check and download the Admit Card from the official website at- https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ ITBP has released the Admit Card for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test for various vacancies like ASI STENO, ASI Pharmacist, Head Constable Dresser/Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic/Telecom, Constable /Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic etc. Candidates can download their PET/PST Admit Card by following steps given below.

Steps to Download the ITBP Head Constable Admit Card 2023

Visit the ITBP official Recruitment website- https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “ Admit Card For PET/PST” A new login page would open Login via UserID/Password. View and download the Admit Card in PDF format and keep it for future reference.

Candidates can also download the admit card by following direct link given below

Direct link to download the ITBP ASI/Head Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023 Click Here

ITBP Recruitment 2022-23: No. of Vacancies

Post Name No. of Vacancies ASI STENO 21 ASI Pharmacist 24 Head Constable Veterinary Dresser 40 Head Constable Motor Mechanic 58 Head Constable Telecom 126 Constable Animal Transport 52 Constable Motor Mechanic 128 Constable Pioneer 108 Constable Telecom 167 Total 724

ITBP Head Constable PET/PST Date

The PET/PST will be conducted in the months of March and April 2023.

About the ITBP Recruitment 2022-23

The ITBP Recruitment 2022-23 aims to recruit candidates for various posts like ASI STENO, ASI Pharmacist, Head Constable Dresser/Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic/Telecom, Constable /Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic etc. in the Indo Tibetan Border Police. Candidates are advised to go through the official notifications of various posts before appearing and also keep checking the website for further updates.