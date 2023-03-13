JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 Out, Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF For PST/PET

 ITBP has released the ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 of various posts for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test. Candidates who are declared eligible for  PET/PST can download their admit card. 

 

ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 Out

ITBP ASI/Head Constable Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST has been released by Indo Tibetan Border Police.  Candidates can check and download the Admit Card from the official website at- https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/  ITBP has released the Admit Card for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test for various vacancies like ASI STENO,  ASI Pharmacist, Head Constable Dresser/Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic/Telecom, Constable /Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic etc. Candidates can download their PET/PST Admit Card by following steps given below. 

 

Steps to Download the ITBP Head Constable Admit Card 2023

  1. Visit  the ITBP official Recruitment website- https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ 
  2. Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “Admit Card For PET/PST”
  3. A new login page would open
  4. Login via UserID/Password.
  5. View and download the Admit Card in PDF format and keep it for future reference. 

Candidates can also download the admit card by following direct link given below

Direct link to download the ITBP ASI/Head Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023

Click Here

ITBP Recruitment 2022-23: No. of Vacancies

Post Name

No. of Vacancies

ASI STENO

21

ASI Pharmacist

24

Head Constable Veterinary Dresser

40

Head Constable Motor Mechanic

58

Head Constable Telecom

126

Constable Animal Transport

52

Constable Motor Mechanic

128

Constable Pioneer

108

Constable Telecom

167

Total 

724

ITBP Head Constable PET/PST Date

The PET/PST will be conducted in the months of March and April 2023.

About the ITBP Recruitment 2022-23

 The ITBP Recruitment 2022-23 aims to recruit candidates for various posts like ASI STENO, ASI Pharmacist, Head Constable Dresser/Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic/Telecom, Constable /Animal Transport/Motor Mechanic etc. in the Indo Tibetan Border Police. Candidates are advised to go through the official notifications of various posts before appearing and also keep checking the website for further updates. 

