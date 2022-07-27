ItsPossible: Naman Poddar awarded Rs. 1.7 Crore Scholarship from Davidson College, USA, plans to Uplift Communities through Education

“You are not here merely to make a living. You are here to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world.” As a young student looking for motivation, Naman had often gone back to this fine quote by Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States. But little did he know that in a few years, he would be on his way to Join Mr Wilson’s alma mater Davidson College, USA. Yes, Naman, an 18-year-old student from Kolkata will be joining the company of the 28th President of the United States of America and a host of other noted academics, journalists, politicians, diplomats, activists, business leaders and filmmakers at Davidson College, where he will pursue his Bachelor’s Education. The Journey Naman’s journey to Davidson College began at St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata. His parents were the first in their respective families to complete their education in an English Medium Platform. Despite their humble background, his parents insisted on providing the best educational opportunities to Naman. Thanks to the excellent academic grooming at St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata and the mentorship of his parents, Naman graduated as a Commerce Student. He was awarded the school’s legacy award, ‘The Complete Xaverian’, which is awarded to a single student of the graduating batch for ‘his exemplary behaviour and achievements, true leadership, and dedication towards the school’. Naman comes from a typical Indian middle-class family, where, in most cases, the Board Exam and its Result dictate the academic and professional future of youngsters. Due to the pandemic, Naman’s board results for ISC Exam were declared as per an alternative assessment formula, which didn’t do justice to his calibre. But instead of being disappointed by it, Naman decided to chase his dreams of joining a world-class college for his higher education. This is when he got in touch with Dexterity Global - a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Naman received rigorous training under Dexterity Global’s leadership development and career development programs. With their help, Naman filed his college application to Davidson College and was awarded a full scholarship. The Achievement Naman has been awarded a Rs 1.7 Crore Scholarship and will be pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at Davidson College in the United States of America. The 1.7 crore scholarship will cover Naman’s entire tuition along with several other college expenses. Davidson College is consistently ranked as one of the best Liberal Arts Colleges in the US, and has been a training ground for the 28th President of the United States Woodrow Wilson, former US Secretary of State Mr Dean Rusk and many other noted academics, journalists, politicians, diplomats, activists, business leaders and filmmakers. In Naman’s acceptance letter, Christopher J. Gruber, Vice President and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid at Davidson College writes, “Davidson is well known for its outstanding faculty and students, its innovative programs and the extraordinary success of its alumni. We are convinced that you would add significantly to this honoured tradition. With just under 6,500 students applying for 530 places in the Class of 2026, the selection process was extremely competitive, and we commend you on your record of academic and personal achievement.” The Way Ahead The achievement of being accepted to a world-class academic institution such as Davidson College, USA is no small feat; but ask Naman what he feels about it and he quips “I am just getting started”. He acknowledges that education is a transformative tool which has helped bring him this far in life and he plans to use it further to uplift the communities around him and for the larger purpose of nation-building and public service.” Feeling proud of Naman’s achievement, Dexterity Global’s Founder and CEO Sharad Sagar said, “Naman’s journey is remarkable! His story will inspire and uplift many more to dream big, fight hard and achieve those dreams. Naman embodies the #ItsPossible spirit of GenX because… despite coming from an average middle-class family, Naman dreamt of joining one of the world’s most reputed Liberal Arts Colleges to pursue his higher education. In future, he plans to put his world-class education to use to uplift the communities that surround him and build a bright future for himself and his fellow citizens.