IUAC Delhi Recruitment 2022 for JE, Engineer and Scientist Posts, Apply Online @iuac.res.in, Salary Upto 1.77 Lakhs

IUAC Delhi Recruitment 2022 Notification: Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), an Autonomous Centre of University Grants Commission under Ministry of Education, Govt. of India is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Engineer – C and Scientist – C. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 12 February 2022 to 05 March 2022 on iuac.res.in.

Important Date

Last Date for Online Application Submission: 05 March 2022

IUAC Delhi Vacancy Details

Scientist – C - 14 (UR-06, OBC-03, SC-02, ST-02, EWS01)

Engineer – C (Civil-01, Electrical01, Mechanical-01, Electronics-01,

Computer Science-03) - 07 (UR-03, OBC – 02, SC -01, EWS -01)

Junior Engineer - (Electrical-01, Mechanical-01, Electronics-03 - 05 (UR-02, SC-01,OBC-01, EWS -01)

IUAC Delhi Salary:

Scientist – C - Level – 10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Engineer – C - Level – 10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

JE - Level – 06 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria for IUAC Delhi JE, Engineer and Scientist Posts,

Educational Qualification:

Scientist-C - M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics/Life Sciences or Biotechnology for Radiation Biology) with consistently good academic records (Class-X onwards with at least 60%) from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates who are slated to complete their M.Sc. course in the academic year 2021-22 are also eligible to apply provided final degree is available at the time of interview.

Scientist-C (Geo-Chronology facility) - M.Sc. (Geology/Geo-Physics) with consistently good academic records (Class-X onwards with at least 60%) from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates who are slated to complete their M.Sc. course in the academic year 2021-22 are also eligible to apply provided the final Degree is available at the time of interview.

Engineer - C - B.Tech (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Computer Science) degree and consistently good academic records (Class-X onwards with at least 60%) from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates who are slated to complete their B.Tech. course in the academic year 2021-22 are also eligible to apply provided a final degree is available at the time of interview.

Junior Engineer - Diploma (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics) from a recognized university/institute with a consistently good academic record from Class-X onwards with minimum 60% marks.

Selection Process for JE, Engineer and Scientist Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and/or skill/trade test.

How to Apply for IUAC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may fill the online application available at https://www.iuac.res.in/vacancies

Application Fee:

Scientist/Engineer-C Rs. 1000/-

Junior Engineer Rs. 500/-