Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India

Denmark based brand, Jabra, a renowned name in audio wearable gadgets has launched its latest range of wireless earbuds in India. Jabra Elite 75t has been launched at Rs. 15,999/-. These earbuds will be available for sale on various Croma outlets as well as on Amazon.in from December 27. Let’s have a look at its features and specifications.

Crazy Comfort

Elite 75t’s incredibly small design lets them sit snugly within the outer ear and takes less pressure inside the ear canal to keep them intact. This makes its placement in the ear super comfortable and allows the user to enjoy the true wireless experience. That ultra-low weight virtually eliminates the feeling of mass that other earbuds create during vigorous activities like running.

Boom Bass

The diminutive size of the earbuds did not hamper the sound quality these earbuds offer as the Elite 75t offers deep and resonating bass. The Elite 75t have been tuned to favor low-end frequencies, sometimes at the cost of clear and detailed highs or distinct mid ranges. they're perfect for watching movies - who needs a subwoofer when you’ve got the Elite 75t?

Perfect Pocket Fit

Just like the Elite 75t wireless earbuds, its charging case is also small in size making it a perfect travel companion. The charging case has a lid that snaps closed with a magnetic seal, but even if it should accidentally open, the earbuds are also firmly magnetically latched, making a runaway earbud unlikely.

Push Buttons

All the big tasks like Play/pause, track skip/back, call answer/end, HearThrough mode on/off, and voice assistant can be controlled through four buttons placed on the earbuds. A double-press on the right earbud button activates either Alexa or Siri (on iOS) or Alexa or Google Assistant (on Android).

Better Battery

Jabra claims the Elite 75t can last for 7.5 hours on a full charge which is a noticeable upgrade from the battery life of Jabra Elite65t and given their tiny size, it’s all the more impressive. The Jabra Elite 75t come with a two-year warranty, which is better than the average, and they’re IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

Small in size, but big on comfort, the Jabra Elite 75t is a good choice for small ears or those who want to wear earbuds for an extended amount of time. Overall, they’re a highly portable, high-quality set of truly wireless buds, with easy-to-use controls and excellent call quality.

Check out best Jabra Earbuds here