Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility

Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for various Non-teaching posts including Deputy Registrar, Section Office, Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.

To apply for these posts under Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment drive, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Master/Bachelor/10+2/B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have applied for the non-teaching positions advertised vide Advt. No. 01/2021-22 dated 17.09.2021 are required to apply afresh. Their candidature will be considered provided they fulfill the advertised qualifications

in this advertisement.

A total of 241 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, age limit, reservation, etc are as follows:-



Notification Details Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No. 01/2023-24 (NT)

Important Date Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023:

Last date for submission of online application: May 31, 2023

Vacancy Details Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023:

Deputy Registrar-02

Assistant Registrar-04

Section Officer-04

Assistant -06

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)-10

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) -70

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) -60

Private Secretary-01

Personal Assistant-08

Stenographer-19

Land Record Superintendent -01

Land Record Keeper-01

Professional Assistant -01

Semi-Professional Assistant-08

Assistant Conservationist-01

Library Attendant-03

Senior System Analyst-01

Programmer-01

Security Assistant-11

Technical Assistant-06

Laboratory Assistant-04

Laboratory Attendant -02

Senior Statistical Assistant-01

Cook -01

Superintendent Engineer (Civil) -01

Assistant Engineer (Civil) -01

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) -01

Junior Engineer (Civil) -06

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-02

Assistant Director - Physical Education-01

Sports Coach-01

Instructor, Urdu Correspondence Course-01

Evaluator, Urdu Correspondence Course-01

Eligibility Criteria Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Deputy Registrar-Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and above.

Section Officer-A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/ University.

Three Years’ Experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or eight years as UDC in Level 4 in any Central / State Govt./ University/ PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institutions or holding equivalent positions in any reputed Private companies/ bank with annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting.

How To Apply Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed form so as to reach in the Recruitment & Promotion (Non-Teaching) Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi–110025 latest by May 31, 2023.