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Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 18:29 IST

NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results are slotted for August 21, 2026. While the processing of the seat allotment is under process, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks for the admission to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer. As per the expected range, the MBBS admission during Round 1 may open at 2112 and close at 4283. Check the detailed category-wise distribution below.  

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing
Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer is accepted on All India Quota and State based quota. This can be determined by the NEET UG scores. While the admission is likely to begin from August 21, 2026, after the release of NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks, candidates can predict the seat options during the first round by anlaysing the previous year trends. The expected admission range may vary between 2112 and 4283. 

To understand and analyze the category-wise opening and closing ranks based on previous year data, candidates can find a detailed distribution shared below.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the expected opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota. The range, as derived from the past year data, suggests admission at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College during Round 1 will open at 2112 and close at 4283. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

2112 - 2620

4147 - 4283

All India

OBC

2216 - 2810

4532 - 4630

All India

EWS

1974 - 3720

5640 - 5830

All India

SC

22614 - 29885

35408 - 39453

All India

ST

37972 - 41639

49462 - 53648

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table shares previous year opening and closing ranks during round 1 seat allotment. It includes category-wise ranks for candidates to analyze the last year seat options offered under All India Quota.

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

2511

4098

All India

OBC

2216

4630

All India

EWS

4019

5830

All India

SC

33798

36316

All India

ST

43864

53648

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table highlights the JLN Medical College Round 1 seat allocation range during the year 2024. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

3,141

4,138

All India

OBC

3,464

4,591

All India

EWS

1,974

5,204

All India

SC

22,614

31,198

All India

ST

37,972

40,635

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the All India Quota seat options during the NEET UG 2023 admission from the table shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

2,112

4,283

All India

OBC

3,317

4,202

All India

EWS

5,592

5,820

All India

SC

31,013

39,453

All India

ST

41,581

52,241

State-Quota KIMS 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

Karnataka offers MBBS admission under state-quota. The state authority releases rank list as per NEET scores and considering the factors like categories, number of candidates, etc. As per the past trends, candidates aiming to secure MBBS seat under the quota during Round 1 can expect admission under the range of 5987 to 68001. The table offers separate closing ranks for male and female seats offered under the quota. 

Category

2026 Expected Male Rank Range

2026 Expected Female Rank Range

GEN

5,987 - 6,613

5,801 - 6,389

OBC

6,401 - 6,989

6,399 - 6,987

EWS

7,713 - 8,403

7,507 - 8,197

MBC

12,103 - 13,497

14,001 - 15,693

SC

53,999 - 59,003

54,999 - 60,001

ST

62,999 - 69,001

61,999 - 68,001

State-Quota KIMS 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

While checking the expected data, candidates can also check the previous year opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats under the state-quota. The table carries closing ranks for male seats and female seats. Based on it candidates can predict the seat options offered at the suggested range. 

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

6372

6145

OBC

6753

6750

EWS

8151

7948

MBC

12800

14967

SC

56761

57502

ST

66565

65655

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 18:29 IST

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