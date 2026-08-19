Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer is accepted on All India Quota and State based quota. This can be determined by the NEET UG scores. While the admission is likely to begin from August 21, 2026, after the release of NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks, candidates can predict the seat options during the first round by anlaysing the previous year trends. The expected admission range may vary between 2112 and 4283.

To understand and analyze the category-wise opening and closing ranks based on previous year data, candidates can find a detailed distribution shared below.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota. The range, as derived from the past year data, suggests admission at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College during Round 1 will open at 2112 and close at 4283.