Search

JEE Main 2020 - April: Submit Online Application Form Before 6th March (11.50 PM)

NTA JEE Main 2020: As per official JEE Main 2020 information bulletin, the last date for on-line submission of application form is 06 March 2020(Upto 11.50 p.m.). Check important details & updates.

Mar 4, 2020 11:44 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
JEE Main 2020 (April)
JEE Main 2020 (April)

NTA JEE Main 2020: The last date for on-line submission of NTA JEE Main 2020 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in is 06 March 2020(till 11.50 p.m.). Candidates who are planning to appear for JEE Main 2020 (April) are advised to submit their application form before the due date. The exam dates for JEE Main 2020 (April) are between 05.04.2020, 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 & 11.04.2020. JEE Main 2020 (April) Result is expected to be announced on or before 30 April 2020. 

Important Dates for NTA JEE Main 2020:

 

EVENTS 

DATES

On-line submission of JEE Main 2020 (April) Application Form 

07.02.2020 to 06.03.2020 (Upto 11.50 p.m.)

Successful transaction of fee 

07.02.2020 to 07.03.2020 (through Credit

card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI/PayTM Service upto 11.50 p.m.)

Correction in particulars

08.03.2020 to 12.03.2020 (upto 11.50 p.m.)

Dates of Examinations

Between 05.04.2020, 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 & 11.04.2020

Timings of Examinations

First Shift: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Second Shift: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Printing of JEE Main 2020 (April) Admit Cards from NTA’s website

From 20.03.2020

Declaration of Result on NTA’s website

By 30.04.2020

 

JEE main 2020 (April): Fees for Online Application Form

Students applying for JEE Main 2020 (April) have to pay application fees as given below

Fee payable for JEE (Main)– 2020 

In India

Outside India

B.E./B.Tech

or

B.Arch

or

B.Planning

General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) 

Boys-Rs 650/-


Girls- Rs 325/-

Boys-Rs 3000/-


Girls- Rs 1500/-

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender

Boys-Rs 325/-


Girls- Rs 325/

Boys-Rs 1500/-


Girls- Rs 1500/-

B.E./B.Tech & B. Arch

or

B.E./B.Tech & B. Planning

or

B.E./B.Tech, B. Arch &

B.Planning

or

B.Architecture & B.Planning

General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) 

Boys-Rs 1300/-


Girls- Rs 650/-

Boys-Rs 6000/-


Girls- Rs 3000/-

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender

Boys-Rs 650/-


Girls- Rs 650/-

Boys-Rs 3000/-


Girls- Rs 3000/-

Recommended Books for JEE Main & JEE Advanced Preparation:(Also Useful for WBJEE & Other State Level Exams)

JEE Advanced Topper’s Interview - Manan Agarwal (AIR – 14)

JEE Main 2020 vs JEE Advanced 2020: Difference in Syllabus, Difficulty Level of Questions & More

Related Stories