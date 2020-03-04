JEE Main 2020 - April: Submit Online Application Form Before 6th March (11.50 PM)

NTA JEE Main 2020: The last date for on-line submission of NTA JEE Main 2020 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in is 06 March 2020(till 11.50 p.m.). Candidates who are planning to appear for JEE Main 2020 (April) are advised to submit their application form before the due date. The exam dates for JEE Main 2020 (April) are between 05.04.2020, 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 & 11.04.2020. JEE Main 2020 (April) Result is expected to be announced on or before 30 April 2020.

Important Dates for NTA JEE Main 2020:

EVENTS DATES On-line submission of JEE Main 2020 (April) Application Form 07.02.2020 to 06.03.2020 (Upto 11.50 p.m.) Successful transaction of fee 07.02.2020 to 07.03.2020 (through Credit card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI/PayTM Service upto 11.50 p.m.) Correction in particulars 08.03.2020 to 12.03.2020 (upto 11.50 p.m.) Dates of Examinations Between 05.04.2020, 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 & 11.04.2020 Timings of Examinations First Shift: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Second Shift: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Printing of JEE Main 2020 (April) Admit Cards from NTA’s website From 20.03.2020 Declaration of Result on NTA’s website By 30.04.2020

JEE main 2020 (April): Fees for Online Application Form

Students applying for JEE Main 2020 (April) have to pay application fees as given below

Fee payable for JEE (Main)– 2020 In India Outside India B.E./B.Tech or B.Arch or B.Planning General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Boys-Rs 650/-

Girls- Rs 325/- Boys-Rs 3000/-

Girls- Rs 1500/- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender Boys-Rs 325/-

Girls- Rs 325/ Boys-Rs 1500/-

Girls- Rs 1500/- B.E./B.Tech & B. Arch or B.E./B.Tech & B. Planning or B.E./B.Tech, B. Arch & B.Planning or B.Architecture & B.Planning General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Boys-Rs 1300/-

Girls- Rs 650/- Boys-Rs 6000/-

Girls- Rs 3000/- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender Boys-Rs 650/-

Girls- Rs 650/- Boys-Rs 3000/-

Girls- Rs 3000/-

