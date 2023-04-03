JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date, Session 2 Hall Ticket To Release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: NTA will release hall ticket of JEE Main for session 2 anytime soon now. Candidates can download their admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check steps to download here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the admit card of JEE Main soon. As per the announced date, the entrance exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 in two shifts. Therefore, it is expected that the JEE Main admit card will be released anytime soon now. Candidates can download their hall ticket online at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main 2023 admit card. The candidate have to appear for the exam at the specified date and centre as mentioned in the e-admit card of JEE Main. Earlier, NTA released the city intimation slip for all the registered candidates.

JEE Main 2023 Dates

The JEE Main April exam will be held in two shifts on all the exam days for paper 1, or the BE and BTech paper, and paper 2, or BArch and BPlanning paper. Check below the dates of JEE Main below -

Events Dates JEE Main admit card First week of April 2023 JEE Main city intimation slip March 31, 2023 JEE Main session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023

How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2?

With only a few days left in the commencement of the JEE Main 2023 exam, it can be expected that the admit card for April session will be released soon. Here, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download JEE Main admit card -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, scroll down to admit card link of JEE Main for April Session.

Step 3 - Click on the link, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Now enter login credentials - application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4 - The admit card pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Download JEE Main 2023 admit card and take at least two printouts of the same.

Will JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Be Released on Different Days?

During session 1 exam, the admit cards of different exam days were released on different dates. Candidates were notified regarding the release of JEE Main 2023 admit card on the official website. It is expected that, in April session too, NTA may not issue admit cards for all the exam dates on the same day. It is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main Admit Card 2023?

JEE Main admit card for the second session of JEE Main can be downloaded at jeemain.nta.nic.in. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification. Check below the information that is likely to be mentioned on JEE Main admit card -

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Date of birth

Paper appearing for

Exam centre

Date and time

Photograph

Signature

Exam day guidelines

Also Read: JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2023 Releases for April Session, Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in