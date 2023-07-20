JSSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link jssc.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

JSSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Lab Assistant on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Drug Inspector from July 27, 2023 onwards across the state.



All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Lab Assistant post can download their admit card for the above posts exam from the official website -https://jssc.nic.in/.



Alternatively you can download the admit card for the Lab Assistant post directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: JSSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2023





How to Download JSSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at - https://jssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Link for Admit Card of JLACE-2023on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.



JSSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2023 : Exam Timings

According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Lab Assistant posts from July 27 to August 12, 2023 across the state. Exams will be held in different exam centers in the locations including Ranchi, Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Dhanbad and Deoghar.



JSSC Lab Assistant Exam 2023: Documents to Carry

You are advised to carry the exam admit card downloaded from the official website with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.



JSSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit card from the official website of JSSC after providing the login credentials including registration number, date of birth etc to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.