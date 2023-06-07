JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 122 Senior Resident Posts@jipmer.edu.in, Check Eligibility

JIPMER SR Jobs 2023 Apply For 122 Vacancies

JIPMER has invited online applications for the 122 Senior Resident Posts on its official website. Check  JIPMER Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER has invited online applications for the 122 posts of Senior Resident on its official website. Out of total 122 posts, 102 are for JIPMER, Puducherry whereas 20 are for  Karaikal location. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 19, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test followed by interview. 
  
JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

On-line Registration of application available from: May 30, 2023
On-line Registration of application closes on: June 19, 2023
Download of Hall Ticket from JIPMER website : June 26, 2023 
Date & Time of Written Examination: July 02, 2023
  
JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
JIPMER, Puducherry-102
JIPMER, Karaikal-20
 
JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Medical Departments:
An NMC/MCI-recognized postgraduate medical degree of MD/MS/DNB in the respective
discipline from a recognized University/Institute.
Note:
Geriatric Medicine:
A NMC/MCI recognized postgraduate Medical degree viz. MD/DNB in Geriatric Medicine /
Internal Medicine or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
Paediatrics / Neonatology Department:
Candidate who completed MD/DNB in the discipline of Paediatrics, he/she can apply any one
 of the departments i.e either Paediatrics / Neonatology.
Nephrology / Neurology Departments:
A NMC/MCI recognized postgraduate Medical degree viz. MD/DNB in General Medicine / Pediatrics or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
Candidates with D.M/DNB in concerned specialty can also apply.
Neurosurgery / Plastic Surgery Departments:
A NMC/MCI recognized postgraduate Medical degree viz. MS/DNB in General Surgery or
equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
Candidates with M.Ch./DNB in concerned specialty can also apply.
Dental Department:
 A DCI recognized postgraduate dental degree from University/Institute are required, viz.
(i) MDS (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery) under UR category post.
(ii) MDS (Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics / Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge) under ST category post.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 31-07-2023)
Not exceeding 45 years.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Career Counseling

JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale 

Basic Pay Rs.67,700 (Level 11, Cell 1) (Revised) and usual allowances as applicable (as admissible at Puducherry / Karaikal) per month in the first year (Total approximately Rs.1,10,000).

JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Stage-I (Computer Based Test): Overview 

Computer Based Test  July 02, 2023
Timing  09.00 AM to 10.00 AM
Duration  1 hour (60 minutes)
Total marks   80
Question Paper 4 0 (Forty) 
Mode  Objective Type 



Stage-II (Interview)

 
JIPMER Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
JIPMER Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website–  https://www.jipmer.edu.in
Step 2: Navigate to the link“RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT ON REGULAR BASIS FOR PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL – JUNE 2023”.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that,  you will have to provide the details & upload  required documents.
Step 5: Online Payment for the examination fees. 
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
 

