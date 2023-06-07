JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 122 Senior Resident Posts@jipmer.edu.in, Check Eligibility

JIPMER Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER has invited online applications for the 122 posts of Senior Resident on its official website. Out of total 122 posts, 102 are for JIPMER, Puducherry whereas 20 are for Karaikal location.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 19, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test followed by interview.



JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

On-line Registration of application available from: May 30, 2023

On-line Registration of application closes on: June 19, 2023

Download of Hall Ticket from JIPMER website : June 26, 2023

Date & Time of Written Examination: July 02, 2023



JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

JIPMER, Puducherry-102

JIPMER, Karaikal-20



JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Medical Departments:

An NMC/MCI-recognized postgraduate medical degree of MD/MS/DNB in the respective

discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

Note:

Geriatric Medicine:

A NMC/MCI recognized postgraduate Medical degree viz. MD/DNB in Geriatric Medicine /

Internal Medicine or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Paediatrics / Neonatology Department:

Candidate who completed MD/DNB in the discipline of Paediatrics, he/she can apply any one

of the departments i.e either Paediatrics / Neonatology.

Nephrology / Neurology Departments:

A NMC/MCI recognized postgraduate Medical degree viz. MD/DNB in General Medicine / Pediatrics or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Candidates with D.M/DNB in concerned specialty can also apply.

Neurosurgery / Plastic Surgery Departments:

A NMC/MCI recognized postgraduate Medical degree viz. MS/DNB in General Surgery or

equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Candidates with M.Ch./DNB in concerned specialty can also apply.

Dental Department:

A DCI recognized postgraduate dental degree from University/Institute are required, viz.

(i) MDS (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery) under UR category post.

(ii) MDS (Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics / Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge) under ST category post.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 31-07-2023)

Not exceeding 45 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Basic Pay Rs.67,700 (Level 11, Cell 1) (Revised) and usual allowances as applicable (as admissible at Puducherry / Karaikal) per month in the first year (Total approximately Rs.1,10,000).

JIPMER Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Stage-I (Computer Based Test): Overview

Computer Based Test July 02, 2023 Timing 09.00 AM to 10.00 AM Duration 1 hour (60 minutes) Total marks 80 Question Paper 4 0 (Forty) Mode Objective Type





Stage-II (Interview)



JIPMER Recruitment 2023 PDF







JIPMER Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: Navigate to the link“RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT ON REGULAR BASIS FOR PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL – JUNE 2023”.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, you will have to provide the details & upload required documents.

Step 5: Online Payment for the examination fees.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

