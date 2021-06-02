JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for Medical Technician, Research Nurse and other @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details

JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited online application for Medical Technician, Research Nurse, Data Entry Operator and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 10 June 2021.

Candidates applying for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview scheduled from 15 to 19 June 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification:

JIP/MED/BIRA/Staff/2021/1

Date: 01-06-2021

Important Date for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 June 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 15 to 19 June 2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification:

Clinical Trial Coordinator-01

Medical Social Worker-01

Laboratory Technician-01

Pharmacist-01

Research Nurse-02

Project Manager-01

Field Worker/Data Entry Operator-01

Senior Investigator-01

Research Medical Officer-01



Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Clinical Trial Coordinator-Bachelor in Life Science with 2 years work experience in clinical trials.

Well versed with procedures for communication with sponsors and ethics committee and good documentation practices.

Medical Social Worker-Bachelor in Social work with 5 years works experience or Master in Social work. Ability to read and converse in Tamil language.

Laboratory Technician-Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology with one year work experience.

Pharmacist-Bachelor in Pharmacy with 5 years of experience or Master in Pharmacy.

Research Nurse-B.Sc in Nursing with one year experience. Ability to read and converse in Tamil languages.

Project Manager-Bachelor with 5 years of experience in administration, finance and account work.

Field Worker/Data Entry Operator-Bachelor with one year of experience in data entry work/computer applications including Microsoft Office.

Ability to read and converse in Tamil language.

Senior Investigator-Master degree in public health with one year of experience. Ability to converse fluently in Tamil language.

Research Medical Officer-MBBS with one year of experience. Ability to converse fluently in Tamil language.

JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply for JIPMER Jobs 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online to the link given on the notification on or before 10 June 2021.