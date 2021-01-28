J&K Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Officer Posts @jkbank.com
Jammu and Kashmir Bank, a semi-govt bank, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Chief Financial Officer-CFO on Contract basis. Eligible and interested can apply for JK Bank Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 February 2021. Check Details Here
J&K Bank Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Bank, a semi-govt bank, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Chief Financial Officer-CFO on Contract basis. Eligible and interested can apply for JK Bank Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 February 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application Submission - 15 February 2021
J&K Bank Vacancy Details
Chief Financial Officer-CFO
Eligibility Criteria for J&K Bank Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
He/she should be a qualified Chartered Accountant.
Experience:
Fifteen years in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/large corporate/PSU’s/FI’s/financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in Banks/FIs (of which five years should be at senior management level)
Age Limit:
65 years
Selection Process for J&K Bank Posts
Shortlisting & interaction
How to apply for J&K Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can submit their credentials on official website https://www.jkbank.com under careers link before 15 January 2021. Kindly mention the subject as “Application for the Post of CFO.