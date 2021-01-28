J&K Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Officer Posts @jkbank.com

J&K Bank Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Bank, a semi-govt bank, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Chief Financial Officer-CFO on Contract basis. Eligible and interested can apply for JK Bank Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application Submission - 15 February 2021

J&K Bank Vacancy Details

Chief Financial Officer-CFO

Eligibility Criteria for J&K Bank Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

He/she should be a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Experience:

Fifteen years in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/large corporate/PSU’s/FI’s/financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in Banks/FIs (of which five years should be at senior management level)

Age Limit:

65 years

Selection Process for J&K Bank Posts

Shortlisting & interaction

How to apply for J&K Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can submit their credentials on official website https://www.jkbank.com under careers link before 15 January 2021. Kindly mention the subject as “Application for the Post of CFO.

J&K Bank Officer Notification PDF