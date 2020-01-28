JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020 Released @jkpolice.gov.in, Check Details Here

JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Police has released the JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the recruitment of Constables in 02 Border battalions in J&K Police can download their admit card from the official website of J&K Police-http://jkpolice.gov.in/.

J & K Police has also released the Schedule for the PET/PST for the Jammu Province for the Year 2019-20. The PET/PST will be commenced from 04 February 2020 for the Poonch Division. The PET/PST will be conducted on 08/10 February 2020 for Rajouri Area.

Candidates can check the complete Jammu and Kashmir Police for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) Schedule available on the official website of J&K Police. You can download your JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020 from the official website by providing your login credentials on the official website.

Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

You can also download your admit card from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020





Direct Link for JK Police Constable PET/PST Schedule 2020





How to Download JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card/Schedule 2020

Visit the official website i.e. Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Go to the Recruitment/Notices section available on the home page.

Click on the link Schedule for PET/PST for recruitment of Constables in 02 Border BNS in J&K Police ( Jammu Province)

You will get the PDF of the Schedule and you can download your admit card with the concerned link after providing your login credentials.

Take Print Out of your admit card/schedule and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Police for latest updates regarding the recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Bns in J&K Police. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.