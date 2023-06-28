JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card 2023 To Release on July 5: Check Combined Competitive Service Interview Schedule

JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card 2023: Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released the interview admit card/schedule for the J&K Combined Competitive Service on its official website-https://jkpsc.nic.in. Download the pdf here.

JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview admit card/schedule update for the J&K Combined Competitive Service interview round on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the combined competitive service mains exam are able to appear in the interview which is scheduled from July 10, 2023 onwards. 

Candidates can download their admit card and detailed interview schedule from the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in.

The J&K Combined Competitive Service Interview admit card and interview schedule can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card 2023
https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=jkpsc-cce-interview-admit-card-2023.pdf

JKPSC CCE Interview Schedule 2023: Overview 

According to the  short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the interview for the J&K Combined Competitive Post 2022  from July 10 to September 6, 2023. Candidates qualified in the CCE mains exam  can check the detailed interview schedule displaying their roll number/interview date and  reporting time. Candidates are advised to produce all the original certificates/testimonials/marksheet and other documents on the date of interview. 

 

JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card 2023: Update

The Commission will upload the admit card for the candidates qualified for the interview round for the CCE-2022 on July 5, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. 

It is noted that a total of 787 candidates have to appear in the interview round for CCE posts.


How to Download JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card 2023

  1. Go to the official website of the JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in
  2. Click on the link displaying the as-Interview Schedule for the candidates who have qualified J&K Combined Competitive Main Examination, 2022 on the home page.
  3. You will get the pdf of the interview schedule/interview admit card update in a new window.
  4. Download and save it for future reference. 

 

