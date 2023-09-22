JKSET Admit Card 2023 (Today): Check LASET Latest Updates Here

JKSET Admit Card 2023 is scheduled to be released on 22 September on the official website of University of Jammu at jujkset.in. Check the Direct Link to download JKSET LASET Call Letter for SET Exam, Exam Cities, Steps to Download, and other details.

University of Jammu is releasing the admit card, for JK SET Exam, on 22 September 2023. The said exam will be conducted on October 1, 2023. The candidates are required to download the admit card to attend the exam. The admit card will be available on the official website i.e. jujkset.in. JKSET/ LASET using the transaction reference number, registered mobile number and application number. The JKSET admit card 2023 download link will be provided here.

JKSET/ LASET 2023 will be conducted in three locations: Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh. The Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir (JKSET) and Ladakh (LASET) conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) to determine the eligibility of a candidate for Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges.

The JKSET/ LASET test is used to determine a candidate’s eligibility for an Assistant Professor position in J&K and Ladakh universities and colleges.

jujkset.in Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of Exam Body University of Jammu Exam Name Jammu & Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JK SET)/ Ladakh State Eligibility Test (LASET) Exam Mode Offline No. of Exam City Centres Jammu, Srinagar and Leh Total Questions 150 Total Marks 300 Exam Duration 180 minutes/ 3 hours Official Website https://www.jujkset.in http://set.uok.edu.in jujkset.in

Documents Required at the Exam Centre

Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from JKSET/LASET website One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non- expired) – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)). The name on the photo identification must match with the name as shown on the Admit Card. PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

How to Download JKSET Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can download JKSET Admit Card from the official website by following the link given below:

Step 1: Go to the University of Jammu’s official website.

Step 2: Click the link given to download the admit card

Step 3:Login using the ‘Registration Number and Date of Birth’.

Step 4: Download JKSET 2023 Admit Card

JKSET Exam Details

The mode of the exam is offline and there will be multiple choice questions, matching questions and assertion and reasoning and True and False questions

Paper- I consist of 50 objective-type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II consists of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

JKSET Answer Key 2023

The JKSET Agency will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the JKSET website

www.jujkset.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days and shall be notified separately