JKSSB Admit Card for Jr Assistant, Jr Steno, Psychologist, Health Educator and Other Posts Released @ jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Admit Card 2020: JKSSB (Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board) has uploaded the admit card for the Computer Based Written Test for the posts of Radiation Physicist, Clinical Psychologist, Prosthetic and Orthotic Technician, Workshop Worker & Health Educator and for the candidates who have qualified the Type/ Steno Test for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer.

Candidates can download JKSSB Admit Card from today i.e. 13 March 2020 onwards from the Official website of the Board i.e. www.jkssb.nic.in or directly through the link below by entering Application No. and DOB.

JKSSB Admit Card Download Link



As per the official notice ‘In case a candidate does not find his/her admit card, he/she must represent before Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Opposite BSF Gate Paloura Akhnoor, Jammu and Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board Parrary Pora, Srinagar along with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 20 March 2020’.

JKSSB exam is scheduled to be held from 25 March to 27 March 2020. Candidates can check the list of the candidates who will be appearing for the exam through the PDF link given below.

JKSSB Admit Card and List of Candidates PDF

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card ?