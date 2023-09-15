JKSSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 OUT at jkssb.nic.in: Download JA/JACO Hall Ticket

JKSSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board on 15 September 2023 at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the JA/JACO call letter and check the important instructions on this page.

JKSSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) released the admit card for JKSSB Jr Assistant Exam 2023 on the official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in. The candidates can download JKSSB Admit Card for the post of Junior Assistant/ Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator from the official website.

The exam is being conducted in offline mode on 21 September 2023 Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their E-mail ID and Date of Birth. They must read the instructions contained therein, carefully.

JKSSB JA Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The direct link to download the admit card is provided in this article. The candidates are required to login into the official website in order to download the admit card. They must bring their admit cards to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID proof.

JKSSB JA Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download JKSSB JACO Call Letter

To download the E-Admit Card, the candidate can follow the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB, i.e., www.jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'E-Admit Card' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On that page, click on the link/button - “LOGIN”.

Step 4: Enter login credentials including your email ID and Date of Birth. Username will be your E-mail ID & Password will be your DOB in DDMMYYYY format.

Step 5: After successful login, your basic details will be shown, kindly verify the details, in case of any mismatch, please contact helpdesk via call or email.

Step 6: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.

Step 7: The JKSSB E-Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Take the printout of the admit card

Important Note: In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, a candidate may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will be activated from 15 to 21 September 2023 during office hours only.

Candidates must go through the admit card carefully for any errors and they should bring it along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam hall. Candidates must also bring a black ballpoint pen to the exam hall.

jkssb.nic.in Admit Card Overview 2023