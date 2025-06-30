JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit and Education Qualification

Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced 75 vacancies for Naib Tehsildar posts in the Revenue Department. Interested candidates can apply online for this recruitment drive from June 16 to July 15, 2025. Before applying for the advertised vacancies, candidates must ensure they meet all the eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification. During document verification, if any claim made in the application is found to be incorrect, the candidature will be cancelled. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully check all the requirements regarding educational qualification, age, and reserved category eligibility to determine their suitability for the post. Read on for complete details about the JKSSB Naib Tehsildar eligibility criteria shared on this page.

JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025 Candidates eyeing the JKSSB Naib Tehsildar post must thoroughly read the notification and confirm their eligibility before applying online. They should note that their candidature/admission to the examination will remain provisional until the genuineness and validity of their documents related to Jammu & Kashmir Naib Tehsildar eligibility are verified by the appointing authority. To be eligible, candidates must possess a graduation degree with knowledge of Urdu from a recognised university. Additionally, they must be domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, and the age limit criteria vary according to their category. Those declared qualified/shortlisted for Document Verification will be required to produce the relevant certificates in original to support their eligibility claims. Failure to do so may result in the disqualification of their candidature.

JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Syllabus Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Age Limit 2025 The age limit for the Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar post will be calculated as on 01.01.2025 for Open Merit & various reserved category candidates. As per the official notification, the maximum age limit for Open Merit shall be 40 years. Check the category-wise JKSSB Naib Tehsildar age limit tabulated below: JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is the next important factor of the JKSSB Naib Tehsildar eligibility. The minimum required qualification is that candidates must have completed graduation with knowledge of Urdu. However, any candidate having their qualification other than as prescribed shall not be eligible for posts, and their candidature will be summarily rejected. Check the educational qualification in detail below:

The candidate must be a graduate with knowledge of Urdu.

If candidates claim possession of an equivalent educational qualification, it shall be compulsory to produce a relevant Equivalence Certificate or seek equivalence from the concerned competent authorities as and when required by the Board. Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: Domicile Candidate applying for JKSSB Naib Tehsildar post must be a domicile(s) of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and must possess a valid Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the prescribed format on or before the cut-off date, i.e. last date of submission of online application forms, which, unless otherwise extended, shall be 15.07.2025. Documents to Prove Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Eligibility Candidates will be required to submit all the necessary documents/certificates related to their eligibility, identity, and other factors for verification. Failing to do so may lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar eligibility is as follows: