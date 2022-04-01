JKSSB OMR Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Various Posts @jkssb.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule Details Here

JKSSB has released the written exam date for various posts including Inspector, Sub Inspector and other on the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKSSB OMR Exam Date 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the written exam date for various posts including Inspector, Sub Inspector,Motor Driver Mechanic, Junior Librarian, Research Assistant, Horticulture Technician, Veterinary Pharmacist,Stock Assistant, Workshop Instructor and others.

According to the short notice released, JKSSB will conduct the written exam for the Senior Horticulture Technician and Inspector Fisheries/Farm Manager/Equivalent posts on 18 May 2022.

Exam for Junior Librarian, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV and Research Assistant posts is scheduled on 19 May 2022. The written exam for Deputy Inspector Fisheries/ Equivalent will be conducted on 25 May 2022.

You can check the details Exam Schedule for other various posts notified under different Advertisement No which will conducted till 17 July 2022. You can download the JKSSB OMR Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKSSB OMR Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in Go to the What's New Section on home page. Click on the link-"Advance Notice regarding conduct of Written Examinations for various posts advertised under different Advertisement Notifications" on the home page. You will get the PDF of the JKSSB OMR Exam Date 2022 in a new window. Download the save the JKSSB OMR Exam Date 2022 for future reference.

