JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21: 1997 Vacancies for SI, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assitant and Other Posts, Online Applications begins from 7 December

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of SI, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assistant and Others in Divisional & District Cadre. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 21 December 2020.

A total of 1997 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Compiler, Depot Assistant, Field Supervisor, Field Assistant and Other Posts. The online application process for the aforesaid posts will be starting from 7 December 2020 at JKSSB Website.i.e.jkssb.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 21 December 2020

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department): 350 Posts

Assistant Compiler - 647 Posts

Field Assistant III - 50 Posts

Field Supervisor Mushroom - 50 Posts

Assistant Store Keeper- 50 Posts

Depot Assistant- 300 Posts

Class IV - 550 Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department): Graduation from any recognized University.

Assistant Compiler - 10+2.

Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper- 10+2 with Science subject.

Depot Assistant- Matriculation from any recognized Board of Examination.

Class IV - The minimum and maximum qualification for appointment under direct recruitment shall be Matric and 10+2.

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21 Salary

Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), Assistant Compiler - Level-4 (25500-81100)

Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper- Level-2 (19900-63200).

Depot Assistant- Level-SL 1 (14800-47100)

Class IV -Level-SL 1 (14800-47100)

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Download JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

Apply Online - Link to active on 7 Dec

Official Website

How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at jkssb.nic.in from 7 December to 21 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for participation in the written test/ document verification.

JKSSB Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee - Rs. 350/-