JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 432 JE, Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB is hiring 432 JE, Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts on jkssb.nic.in. Check vacancy details, qualification, age limit and other details here.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is hiring candidates for various posts such as Junior Engineer (JE), Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Assistant, Sericulture Assistant, Field Assistant, Jr Stenographer, Seed Examiner, and Driver.

More than 400 vacancies are available under Jal Shakti Department, Horticulture Department and Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare Department.

Online Application Process will commence from 09 October 2021. Those who want to work for this organisation can submit their application before 09 November 2021 on jkssb.nic.in.

Advertisement No.05 of 2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration: 09 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 09 November 2021

JKSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 432

Jal Shakti Department - 163

Horticulture Department - 198

Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare Department - 101

Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB JE, Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer(Civil) - 03 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University, Degree in Civil Engineering, AMIE Section(A&B) India

Horticulture Technician - 10+2 with 01-year Basic Horticulture Training Passed from recognized Institute.

Junior Assistant, General Administration Department- Graduation from any recognized University with the knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute.

Junior Stenographer - Graduation from a recognized University having minimum speed of 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and type writing respectively

Sericulture Assistant - Graduate in Natural Science from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Sericulture (PGDS) from CSB

Field Assistant - B.Sc in Natural Science

Driver - 10th or 12th .Should have Valid HGV /PSV endorsed Driving License.

Age Limit:

For OM: 40 Years

For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ Social Caste: 43 Years

For Physically Challenged Person: 42 Years

For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years

For Government Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years

Selection Process for JKSSB Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam. However, for the post of Drive, the candidate shall have to qualify Driving Test to be eligible to appear for written examination

How to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fee:

Rs. 350/-

JKSSB Recruitment Notification Download