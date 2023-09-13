JRBT Result 2023 OUT at jrbtripura.com: Download Group C Final Merit List PDF

JRBT Result 2023 has been released by the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura. Check Direct Link to download JRBT Group C Merit List PDF, and other details in this article.

JRBT Result 2023: The Joint Recruitment Board Tripura published the final merit list of the candidates recommended for the post of Group C. The result is released on 13 September 2023. Candidates can download JRBT Final Result by visiting the official website of the board. The candidates can download the PDF from the website of the board.

JRBT had conducted the examination for the recruitment of 2410 posts of Junior Multi Tasking Operator, Junior Operator, Agriculture Assistant, LDC, and MTS. The direct link to download JRBT Merit List 2023 is given in this article.

Selected candidates will be invited for Certificate Verification. The certificate of the recommended candidates will be verified by the concerned department as per terms and conditions of eligibility before issuing letter of appointment

How to check JRBT Tripura LDC Result 2023?

Go to the official website at jrbtripura.com. Click on ‘Final merit list for recruitment to the posts of Group-C as recommended by Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT) based on Merit & Preference of the candidates - New’ Download JRBT Group C Merit List PDF Check name of the candidate, roll number, category, total marks and other details

Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk, Agriculture Assistant (Except TAFS Grade 3), Agriculture Assistant (TAFS Grade 3), Junior Operator (Pump) and Junior Multi-Tasking Operator in 2021